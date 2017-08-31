|
Mimaki USA Introduces UCJV Series UV Cut-and-print Devices
8/31/2017
Mimaki USA, a leading manufacturer of wide-format inkjet printers and cutters, today introduced the UCJV Series UV-LED cut-and-print devices, the only 64-inch UV printers offering in-line cutting capability and models featuring white ink to enable four-layer printing. The UCJV Series will make its U.S. debut in the Mimaki booth 4019 at PRINT 17, September 10-14 in Chicago.
The UCJV Series is available in two models: the four-color UCJV150-160, and the UCJV300-160 that can accommodate up to seven ink colors. Each can produce a wide variety of print-and-cut applications offered by many signage, commercial and packaging print service providers. UV-LED curing technology enables print service providers to utilize an expanded range of media including many thin film substrates that may be too sensitive for latex or solvent high heat fixation systems.
One graphic, two views
Four-layer printing, for example – color, white, black, white, color – available on the UCJV300-160 model offers an enhanced print capability that allows designers to build layered, transformative graphics for backlit applications. This gives print service providers the opportunity to offer something unique – a dynamic graphic that ‘morphs’ its image or color scheme depending on the light source. This distinctive capability enables designers and print service providers to produce high impact, premium margin output while maintaining low operational costs and reducing production time.
Integrated cutting capability
The integrated cut functionality enables volume production of labels, decals, window clings, floor graphics, POP displays, vehicle markings, packaging and prototypes, and more in a single unit. Additionally, the ability to pre-cut before printing prevents common problems such as film separation and other issues related to post-cutting on thin materials.
Instant-dry for instant use
UCJV Series prints are instantly-cured at even the highest production speeds meaning users can quickly print and immediately move to finished product, unlike other technologies that require slower production to accommodate for dry time or out-gassing. For many jobs, instant-dry, durable, UV printing and cutting can also eliminate the need for additional finishing, enabling print service providers to reduce time to sale while recognizing additional cost savings.
White ink adds value
The combination of white and color inks available on the UCJV300-160 model adds value to applications utilizing transparent or semi-opaque films. Compared to alternative inks such as solvent and latex, UV-curable inks deliver greater opacity with less ink consumption per square foot of coverage while maintaining image vibrancy and density. High opacity white ink also enables block out printing within a single print, enabling print service providers to easily and efficiently create window graphics that can be viewed differently from either side, as in a PUSH / PULL door sign. These features ensure higher throughput, reduced waste, and perfectly registered double-sided graphics with lower overhead costs per print.
ID Cut function in RasterLink6 plus software
The UCJV Series printers will ship with updated RasterLink6 Plus software. This new, feature-rich version of the widely used Mimaki RasterLink RIP software includes an ID Cut function to make printing and cutting easier and faster. Along with registration marks, RasterLink6 plus software will include a bar code on the print. The barcode, read by the crop mark sensor on the UCJV printer/cutter, contains cutting and rotation information allowing the UCJV printer/cutter to automate the cutting process. This function is particularly useful when running nested print-cut jobs, as the printer continuously reads the data for both single and ganged jobs. RasterLink6 software also includes a print preview for four-layer printing enabling operators to preview the transition effect before printing.
The UCJV Series is expected to be available for customer shipments in the fourth quarter of 2017.
About Mimaki USA
Mimaki is an innovator and a pioneer in the development of digital printing and cutting products worldwide. The company has engineered and manufactured a complete line of digital printers and cutters, and offers a total workflow solution for the many applications found in the Sign & Graphics, Textile & Apparel and Industrial Printing markets. In 2014, Mimaki USA celebrated 15 years of serving customers in the Americas. It is an operating entity of Mimaki Engineering of Japan, which celebrated its 40th year in 2015. For more information, visit www.mimakiusa.com.
