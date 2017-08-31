|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Measuring Success in Today's Trade Show Environment Company News
Hamilton Exhibits Celebrates 70th Anniversary People
Live Marketing Expands Team, Capabilities and Locations People
IAEE Names Skip Cox as 2017 Legend of the Industry Shows & Events
Destination DC Announces Record 2016 Visitation and FY2018 Plans at Annual Marketing Outlook Meeting Company News
The Trade Group Adds New High-Tech Tools to Amp Up its Printing and Fabric Finishing Game EXHIBITOR News
Expo 2017 People’s Choice Voting Now Open Company News
The Expo Group Digs In with APWA Snow Show Associations/Press
UNLV Continuing Education Partners with Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow and Goodwill of Southern Nevada to Train At-risk Students in Event Production
submit your news
email newsletter
|
New Products
ShowValue’s Trade Show Lead Capture App Launches for iOS
8/31/2017
ShowValue, Inc., the event measurement company specializing in lead capture for Trade Shows of any size, announces the launch of their lead capture app, SVCapture™, for iOS.
After successfully deploying a Windows version for phone and tablet, SVCapture is now available for iPhone and iPad devices running iOS 8 or later so that booth staff can use their own devices if desired. The app is available for free in the Apple AppStore (https://appsto.re/us/fvCUkb.i). See how easy it is to use – visit: http://showvalue.com/demo-svcapture-ios.
“As exhibitors, we knew the usual lead capture options offered by show management were limited and didn’t offer all we needed to get great, qualified leads,” said Ken Mortara, CEO and co-founder of ShowValue. “We created SVCapture to provide exhibitors like us a way to easily capture information from every attendee, identify “hot” leads, and get them quickly into a CRM so sales people know who to contact first.”
The SVCapture App Features
SVCapture is a lead capture app offering badge scanning and lead qualifying surveys similar to that of a trade show’s lead retrieval vendor, plus some key differentiators. In addition to Lookups and On-Demand Statistics to track booth performance, as well as the ability to print lead card labels for use in high-traffic areas, here’s a feature set that is only found in the SVCapture app:
About ShowValue
Unlike technology companies in search of clients to use their technology, ShowValue is an event measurement company – built by event people – who apply the right technology to fit an exhibitor’s event. ShowValue is also known for Meeting & Conference evaluation and has been sought out by Fortune 500 companies for its customized reporting. Based in Tucson, AZ, ShowValue was founded in 1999. To learn more about ShowValue, Inc., visit www.ShowValue.com.
Contact:
sonia@showvalue.com
More information about ShowValue, Inc....
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|