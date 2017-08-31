trending Sponsored Content

Globoforce Expands Executive Team with 4 New Hires

Tweet 8/31/2017

Globoforce®, a leading provider of social recognition solutions, today announced the addition of four executives in the areas of product development, eCommerce, marketing and organizational research and analytics to its management team. The expansion symbolizes Globoforce’s continued global growth and commitment to innovation in creating more human workplaces through social recognition.



Additions to the executive team include: Vineet Seth, vice president of product management; Vineet will lead the charge to manage all Globoforce products and develop new solutions to better serve the needs of the changing workforce. Vineet has extensive experience leading multiple cloud software businesses ranging from startups to large portfolios. His work has helped transform key business functions including eCommerce, digital marketing, analytics and supply chain management in some of the world’s largest companies. Previously, Vineet served as senior vice president of product management for data security company Digital Guardian, and held numerous executive roles at Ariba and SAP including vice president, solution management of customer experience. Vineet is a graduate of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi and Boston University.





Sarah Whitman, vice president of eCommerce; Sarah will oversee Globoforce’s eCommerce redemption platform to expand merchandise offering and enhance user experience with the goal of making it a destination of choice for millions of employees around the world. Sarah previously served as the head of Wayfair’s Allmodern.com eCommerce destination, and graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in communications from George Washington University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.





Janet Logan, vice president of marketing; Janet will lead brand and marketing strategy to support Globoforce’s next phase of growth across functional teams including product marketing, demand generation, field marketing, customer marketing, marketing operations, and events. She will also manage WorkHuman, the company’s signature conference dedicated to helping educate, energize, and engage business and HR leaders to build a more human-focused work culture that drives business results. A marketing veteran with more than 30 years of experience, Janet previously worked as senior vice president at CatchPoint Partners, a strategic marketing consultancy partnering with healthcare, technology and life sciences firms. Janet is a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross.





Jesse Harriott, Ph.D., global head of analytics and executive director of Globoforce’s WorkHuman Research Institute; Jesse will focus on expanding the research efforts of the WorkHuman Research Institute and building out Globoforce’s data science capabilities. Esteemed research and analytics professional with more than 20 years of experience, Jesse has advised many private and public organizations on analytics and labor market issues, including the White House, the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Department of Labor. Jesse previously served as chief analytics officer at Constant Contact, a Software as a Service (SaaS) company helping more than 650,000 organizations generate repeat business and referrals through online marketing solutions. Jesse also served as chief knowledge officer at Monster Worldwide, where he helped drive annual revenue from $300 million to more than $1.3 billion. An acclaimed author, he taught at the University of Chicago and holds Master’s and Ph.D. degrees in experimental psychology from DePaul University.



“Innovation is our lifeblood,” said Eric Mosley, CEO of Globoforce. “As old HR processes continue to get dismantled, we are steadfast in our commitment to helping organizations build workplaces where employees achieve their fullest potential and feel empowered for who they are and for what they do. As we continue to grow, we need equally exceptional leaders on our team to support our new products, great customers and constantly evolving markets. We are so pleased to have Vineet, Sarah, Janet and Jesse join our team and are confident that their skills will help support our continued innovation journey.”





About Globoforce

Pioneer of the WorkHuman® movement, Globoforce helps make work more human for millions of people and organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based social recognition software helps build award-winning cultures where employees feel more appreciated and socially connected at work – driving a sense of belonging and inspiring the entire organization to reach its full potential and achieve business success. Founded in 1999, the company is headquartered in Framingham, Mass., and Dublin, Ireland. To learn more go to





Contact:

mkucinski@greenough.biz









