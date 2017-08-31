|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
3 Reasons Why Your Face-to-Face Marketing Plan Needs a Creative Brief Company News
Hamilton Exhibits Celebrates 70th Anniversary People
Live Marketing Expands Team, Capabilities and Locations People
IAEE Names Skip Cox as 2017 Legend of the Industry Shows & Events
Destination DC Announces Record 2016 Visitation and FY2018 Plans at Annual Marketing Outlook Meeting Company News
The Trade Group Adds New High-Tech Tools to Amp Up its Printing and Fabric Finishing Game EXHIBITOR News
Expo 2017 People’s Choice Voting Now Open Company News
The Expo Group Digs In with APWA Snow Show Associations/Press
UNLV Continuing Education Partners with Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow and Goodwill of Southern Nevada to Train At-risk Students in Event Production
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Globoforce Expands Executive Team with 4 New Hires
8/31/2017
Globoforce®, a leading provider of social recognition solutions, today announced the addition of four executives in the areas of product development, eCommerce, marketing and organizational research and analytics to its management team. The expansion symbolizes Globoforce’s continued global growth and commitment to innovation in creating more human workplaces through social recognition.
Additions to the executive team include:
About Globoforce
Pioneer of the WorkHuman® movement, Globoforce helps make work more human for millions of people and organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based social recognition software helps build award-winning cultures where employees feel more appreciated and socially connected at work – driving a sense of belonging and inspiring the entire organization to reach its full potential and achieve business success. Founded in 1999, the company is headquartered in Framingham, Mass., and Dublin, Ireland. To learn more go to www.globoforce.com.
Contact:
mkucinski@greenough.biz
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|