EXHIBITOR Magazine’s RFI/RFP Survey Finds Disparities Between Vendors and Clients

Tweet 8/31/2017

Exhibitor Media Group, the leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, today announced the results of



To help compare and contrast the perceptions and realities of exhibit managers and custom exhibit-house reps, EXHIBITOR magazine surveyed both groups. While the results reaffirmed that, in many ways, clients and vendors are on the same page, the data also identified several disparities. For instance, exhibit managers estimated that custom houses spend an average of $4,971 responding to a typical RFP for a new exhibit with a budget of at least $100,000. However, custom houses reported average per-RFP costs of $6,404, a difference of 29 percent.



Similarly, there appears to be confusion between vendors and clients regarding the number of companies invited to participate in the RFP process. Custom houses believe clients invite an average of 5.7 firms to bid on each new build, but exhibitors report an average of 3.4.



Furthermore, custom houses seem to be overestimating the role procurement plays when it comes to vendor selection. In fact, respondents representing custom houses indicated they believe procurement plays an active role in 95 percent of RFP-related selections; whereas, exhibit managers reported that procurement only has a say roughly 50 percent of the time. That misunderstanding could easily translate into exhibit houses spending more energy addressing the concerns of procurement than developing innovative solutions to help solve exhibit managers' challenges.



“RFIs and RFPs are often as perplexing to exhibitors as they are to custom exhibit houses,” commented Travis Stanton, editor, EXHIBITOR magazine. “Little standardization exists, forcing exhibit managers to reinvent the wheel every time they issue an RFI or RFP — and requiring exhibit houses to adapt their procedures to accommodate the array of differing wheels being thrown at them. Our survey takes some of the mystery out that process.”



Comprehensive results of EXHIBITOR’s 2017 RFI/RFP Survey will be published in the September 2017 issue of EXHIBITOR magazine.





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include:



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





