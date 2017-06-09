trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Jurors for Fifth Annual Portable/Modular Awards

Tweet 9/6/2017

EXHIBITOR Magazine has selected the following panel of marketing and design experts to judge its Jorge Reis Alves, founder and partner, Mindtrooper, Lisbon, Portugal

Diane Benson, Americas exhibits leader, GE Healthcare, Hamilton, NJ

Glenda Brungardt, CTSM, global events manager, HP Inc., Fort Collins, CO

Tom Doumasiou, creative director, NeosCreative, Hampton Wick, United Kingdom

Justin Hawes, managing director, Scan Display Solutions Pty Ltd., Johannesburg, South Africa

Matt Jones, marketing experience and design manager, GE Appliances, Louisville, KY

Diane Perlov, senior vice president for exhibits, California Science Center, Los Angeles

Dana Tilghman, CMP, CTSM, senior trade show and events planner, Minitab Inc., State College, PA

Victor Torregroza, brand experiences program manager, global event marketing, Intel Corp., Santa Clara, CA

Axel von Hagen, CEO and owner, Von Hagen GmbH, Blomberg, Germany Entries are accepted in 11 categories, and multiple finalists and one winner will be selected in each category. Plus, one winner will receive The Zeigler Award, the competition's top honor.



Finalists will be announced online in March and promoted in EXHIBITOR's March issue. Winners will be announced and honored at EXHIBITORLIVE in Las Vegas, where winning entrants will receive a custom trophy. Winners that provide print-quality visuals also will be featured in EXHIBITOR magazine's July issue and online at



Visit



Early bird deadline: Oct. 2, 2017, $125

Final deadline: Oct. 9, 2017, $175





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries.





Contact:

Contact: larmstrong@exhibitormagazine.com









