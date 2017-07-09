trending Sponsored Content

Dallas Market Center Announces DMC Cares: Hurricane Relief Program

9/7/2017

Dallas Market Center announces DMC Cares, a comprehensive assistance effort for its neighbors and customers impacted by Hurricane Harvey. The company's goal is to create $1 million in support via financial and product donations for storm victims and is encouraging its exhibitors and attendees to join them in these efforts.



“This catastrophe is unprecedented but I am confident that the supportive spirit we create and the actions we are taking together will help our neighbors today and tomorrow,” said Cindy Morris, president and CEO of Dallas Market Center. "We call upon our industry to unite and to support DMC Cares in whatever way possible."



DMC Cares has two stages: immediate action and long-term assistance.



Immediate Action

Starting immediately, Dallas Market Center is collecting essential items requested by Dallas County to support shelters. A collection station will be located in the World Trade Center where the following new and unused items will be gathered: New underwear and socks (all sizes)

Toiletries

Baby diapers, wipes, and formula To support September Market attendees from the affected areas, including reps and retailers, Dallas Market Center is offering special travel assistance packages for those able to attend. For more information, reach out to dmccares@dallasmarketcenter.com.



Beginning next week, Dallas Market Center will be launching a large-scale clothing drive to gather apparel of all types and sizes from manufacturers. New and unused men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing will be collected from showrooms and manufacturers then distributed to designated organization partners that will reach local and regional individuals impacted by the hurricane. For shipping information and drop-off details, please visit



Customers are also encouraged to join Dallas Market Center in supporting the American Red Cross via their website, www.redcross.org, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or by texting the word HARVEY to 90999 for a $10 donation.



Long-Term Assistance

To support recovery and rebuilding efforts, Dallas Market Center will begin accepting home décor and lighting products from exhibitors immediately. These donations will be stored, then DMC will work with local and regional agencies in the coming months to distribute these much-needed products from exhibitors. For shipping information and drop-off details, exhibitors can visit www.dallasmarketcenter.com/dmccares.



Finally, in the coming weeks Dallas Market Center will initiate Operation ReStore, a program to help affected retailers and reps in the region. These customers will be eligible for a special travel package to help them attend trade events at Dallas Market Center. Customers interested in this program should contact dmccares@dallasmarketcenter.com.



For more information about DMC Cares, visit





About Dallas Market Center

Dallas Market Center is a global business-to-business trade center and the leading wholesale marketplace in North America connecting retailers and interior designers with top manufacturers in home décor, furniture, gift, lighting, and fashion. Inside its dynamic, five million square foot campus near downtown Dallas, nearly 200,000 customers from all 50 states and 85 countries seek industry trends, business education and new products via open-daily showrooms and from exhibitors participating in trade events held throughout the year. The Dallas Market Center website is available at





Contact:

dmccares@dallasmarketcenter.com









