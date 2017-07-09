|
People
Ashfield Meetings & Events Announce Executive Level Promotions in Indianapolis
9/7/2017
In Indianapolis, Ashfield Meetings & Events continue to build upon the recent investment in the agency’s physical space, by broadening the foundation of its senior leadership structure to support continued growth in the Midwest location.
Michelle Fahey joined the organization in 2012 as a Program Manager, and subsequently earned several promotions within the meetings and conventions operational teams. Michelle’s latest promotion to Account Director also lands her a seat on Ashfield Meetings & Events’ Senior Leadership Team. Michelle brings 11 years of healthcare-specific meeting planning and account management experience to her new role as Account Director.
Laura Brown, SVP Operations, Ashfield Meetings & Events, commented: “Michelle’s management skillset coupled with her abilities to develop strong client partnerships has made her a natural choice to join our US senior leadership team.“
Additionally Maria Palmer, who previously held the position of Account Director, has now been promoted to the role of Executive Director. Maria’s promotion to Executive Director gives her formal oversight of the Indianapolis office including day to day operations and strategic client account responsibilities. Her transition to Executive Director will encompass operational responsibilities for several clinical, commercial and convention programs, as well as leadership responsibilities for the agency’s Midwest team.
“Maria’s dedication and leadership has fuelled our Indianapolis teams’ journey,” commented Brown.
Gavin Houston (CEO Americas, Ashfield Meetings & Events) added “Both Maria and Michelle deserve to be recognized for their hard work in building, maintaining and growing our Indianapolis business.”
Both promotions to the US Senior Leadership Team futher strengthen Ashfield’s presence in the Midwest.
About Ashfield Meetings & Events
Ashfield Meetings & Events is a full service global event management company specializing in serving the healthcare sector. We have over 35 years’ experience of delivering meetings and events and over 325 employees located in offices across the UK, mainland Europe, the US and Asia. Although we are an international company with a global reach we deliver a seamless local service. In 2016 we managed more than 2,500 meetings and events in 50 countries, looking after over 141,000 delegates. We deliver certainty and impact. Certainty, in that we deliver exemplary logistics and take care of all the meeting planning detail. Impact, in that we provide audience engagement, creative and production strategies to ensure our clients meet their business objectives and achieve a return on their investment. Find us at www.ashfieldmeetings.com.
Contact:
stephanie.gross@ashfieldhealthcare.com
