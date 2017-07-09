trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

International

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

People

submit your news email newsletter

Associations/Press, Shows & Events

11th Annual EDPA Bowling Event Wins Again for RSMGC Recipients

Tweet 9/7/2017

The Southeast Chapter of the EDPA sponsored the 11th Annual “Get Out Of The Gutter…For A Good Cause” charity bowling competition and social event on August 24, 2017 at Bowlmor Lanes in Dunwoody, Georgia. This year’s event was attended by well over 225 EDPA Members and was generously supported by key Corporate Sponsors raising much needed financial support for the families supported by the RSMGC. This group of bowlers was the largest group ever for this key SE Chapter event.



The event featured 50 teams of 4 bowlers all competing for the coveted 1st Place trophy. The field was narrowed to the 12 highest scoring teams competing in the semi-final round. The Top 5 team scorers then bowled in the Championship round which was won by Nth Degree with a 4-bowler pin count of 713! The 2nd Place team was from MC2 bowling a solid 647. The six teams from Exhibitus continued their enthusiastic support of the event wearing matching shirts and cheering throughout the evening to win the Team Spirit award for the 5th year in a row!







Corporate Sponsors and supporters of this year’s event included e4 Design, Cort, Nth Degree, Brumark Flooring, Blue Sky Exhibits, Team Worldwide, ET Global, MC2, Tectonics, Exhibitus, The Inside Track, Octanorm, AFR, Optima Graphics, Colorchrome Atlanta, Zenvoid Design and Button It Up.



Sandra Braun, President of the EDPA SE Chapter, summed up the evening saying, “We are so thankful to have the enthusiastic support from so many sponsors and bowlers from our SE EDPA chapter. The turnout was the best ever in our 11 year history of the tournament. We are honored to again donate all the proceeds of this event to the RSMGC.”



The objective of the Randy Smith Memorial Golf Classic (RSMGC) is to help families in the exhibition industry who have suffered severe tragedies or are facing insurmountable medical expenses. The RSMGC is committed to providing financial and emotional support to all past and present recipients and their families.



Thanks to everyone who helped make this another great bowling event!



For more information about the EDPA please visit our chapter website at



For any questions about this event or the EDPA SE Chapter, please contact Sandra Braun at SBraun@nthdegree.com.





Contact:

SBraun@nthdegree.com











More information about Exhibit Designers & Producers Association ...





The Southeast Chapter of the EDPA sponsored the 11th Annual “Get Out Of The Gutter…For A Good Cause” charity bowling competition and social event on August 24, 2017 at Bowlmor Lanes in Dunwoody, Georgia. This year’s event was attended by well over 225 EDPA Members and was generously supported by key Corporate Sponsors raising much needed financial support for the families supported by the RSMGC. This group of bowlers was the largest group ever for this key SE Chapter event.The event featured 50 teams of 4 bowlers all competing for the coveted 1st Place trophy. The field was narrowed to the 12 highest scoring teams competing in the semi-final round. The Top 5 team scorers then bowled in the Championship round which was won by Nth Degree with a 4-bowler pin count of 713! The 2nd Place team was from MC2 bowling a solid 647. The six teams from Exhibitus continued their enthusiastic support of the event wearing matching shirts and cheering throughout the evening to win the Team Spirit award for the 5th year in a row!Corporate Sponsors and supporters of this year’s event included e4 Design, Cort, Nth Degree, Brumark Flooring, Blue Sky Exhibits, Team Worldwide, ET Global, MC2, Tectonics, Exhibitus, The Inside Track, Octanorm, AFR, Optima Graphics, Colorchrome Atlanta, Zenvoid Design and Button It Up.Sandra Braun, President of the EDPA SE Chapter, summed up the evening saying, “We are so thankful to have the enthusiastic support from so many sponsors and bowlers from our SE EDPA chapter. The turnout was the best ever in our 11 year history of the tournament. We are honored to again donate all the proceeds of this event to the RSMGC.”The objective of the Randy Smith Memorial Golf Classic (RSMGC) is to help families in the exhibition industry who have suffered severe tragedies or are facing insurmountable medical expenses. The RSMGC is committed to providing financial and emotional support to all past and present recipients and their families.Thanks to everyone who helped make this another great bowling event!For more information about the EDPA please visit our chapter website at www.edpa.com/chapter/chapters_southeast.php#officer For any questions about this event or the EDPA SE Chapter, please contact Sandra Braun at SBraun@nthdegree.com. Tweet



