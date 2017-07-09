|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
3 Reasons Why Your Face-to-Face Marketing Plan Needs a Creative Brief EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Expo 2017 Award Winners Shows & Events
Destination DC Announces Record 2016 Visitation and FY2018 Plans at Annual Marketing Outlook Meeting Company News
The Trade Group Relocating to Grapevine, Texas EXHIBITOR News
Expo 2017 People’s Choice Voting Now Open International
Buenos Aires Rises as Latin America’s Leading Smart City Company News
The Trade Group Adds New High-Tech Tools to Amp Up its Printing and Fabric Finishing Game EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's 32nd Annual Exhibit Design Awards Now Accepting Entries People
HCEA Presents Distinguished Service Award to Michael Seymour of 3D Exhibits
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Associations/Press, Shows & Events
11th Annual EDPA Bowling Event Wins Again for RSMGC Recipients
9/7/2017
The Southeast Chapter of the EDPA sponsored the 11th Annual “Get Out Of The Gutter…For A Good Cause” charity bowling competition and social event on August 24, 2017 at Bowlmor Lanes in Dunwoody, Georgia. This year’s event was attended by well over 225 EDPA Members and was generously supported by key Corporate Sponsors raising much needed financial support for the families supported by the RSMGC. This group of bowlers was the largest group ever for this key SE Chapter event.
The event featured 50 teams of 4 bowlers all competing for the coveted 1st Place trophy. The field was narrowed to the 12 highest scoring teams competing in the semi-final round. The Top 5 team scorers then bowled in the Championship round which was won by Nth Degree with a 4-bowler pin count of 713! The 2nd Place team was from MC2 bowling a solid 647. The six teams from Exhibitus continued their enthusiastic support of the event wearing matching shirts and cheering throughout the evening to win the Team Spirit award for the 5th year in a row!
Corporate Sponsors and supporters of this year’s event included e4 Design, Cort, Nth Degree, Brumark Flooring, Blue Sky Exhibits, Team Worldwide, ET Global, MC2, Tectonics, Exhibitus, The Inside Track, Octanorm, AFR, Optima Graphics, Colorchrome Atlanta, Zenvoid Design and Button It Up.
Sandra Braun, President of the EDPA SE Chapter, summed up the evening saying, “We are so thankful to have the enthusiastic support from so many sponsors and bowlers from our SE EDPA chapter. The turnout was the best ever in our 11 year history of the tournament. We are honored to again donate all the proceeds of this event to the RSMGC.”
The objective of the Randy Smith Memorial Golf Classic (RSMGC) is to help families in the exhibition industry who have suffered severe tragedies or are facing insurmountable medical expenses. The RSMGC is committed to providing financial and emotional support to all past and present recipients and their families.
Thanks to everyone who helped make this another great bowling event!
For more information about the EDPA please visit our chapter website at www.edpa.com/chapter/chapters_southeast.php#officer.
For any questions about this event or the EDPA SE Chapter, please contact Sandra Braun at SBraun@nthdegree.com.
Contact:
SBraun@nthdegree.com
More information about Exhibit Designers & Producers Association ...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|