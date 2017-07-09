WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
Globex: Global Exhibitions Market Forecast to Grow 4% to 2021
9/7/2017
The global exhibitions market will continue growing at approximately 4% CAGR¹ through to 2021, and international organisers seeking new growth opportunities should consider Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Macau and the Philippines. These are some of the findings from Globex 2017: the global exhibition organising market: assessment and forecast to 2021, produced annually by strategy consultancy AMR International.

As Diana Gineva, Editor of Globex 2017 explains, “Provided the global economic and political environment remains resilient, we forecast five consecutive years of solid growth across the global exhibitions market. Emerging markets and the Gulf Region continue to drive global growth, in addition to the recovery in mature markets, driven by overall improved macroeconomic conditions.”

The rapidly growing Southeast Asia market
Following the recent growth in Indonesia, AMR International expanded its Globex coverage to include the rapidly growing Southeast Asian market, with in-depth analysis on six new countries: Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Macau and the Philippines.

Ms Gineva said, "Despite their relatively small size, Southeast Asian countries are generally enjoying rapid volume growth, generally faster than GDP, driven by economic growth, increasing regional trade flow and domestic demand, as well as strong government support, through dedicated local convention and exhibition bureaus."

Global market - 2016 highlights:
  • Volume growth in most mature markets such as the US and the UK remains in line with GDP
  • Germany registered a record strong biennial year 2016 with a number of flagship biennial, triennial and quadrennial shows taking place
  • China cemented its position as second largest exhibitions market after the US and is forecast to retain the runner-up place in the long term
  • Following a period of severe decline, Russia and Brazil are forecast to stabilise in the short term, and are expected to recover after 2018 provided that their macroeconomic and political environments improve.
Ms Gineva added, “For organisers and investors, the exhibitions market remains a fragmented, highly attractive sector because of its generally high profitability and excellent cashflow characteristics. The sector’s attractiveness has been confirmed by the high acquisition activity in 2016/17 with a number of large scale platform deals taking place and increased number of private equity investors entering the exhibitions market.”

Globex 2017 features coverage in 20* mature and emerging countries.
¹ CAGR refers to: Compound annual growth rate
*The 20 markets featured in Globex 2017 include: US, China, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Brazil, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Russia, Hong Kong, Turkey, Mexico, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Macau and the Philippines


About AMR International
As the world leader in strategy consulting to the events industry, AMR's mission is to act as a guide to its transformation. With more than 25 years’ experience, AMR supports every aspect of event transformation, from group and market entry strategy, acquisition search, commercial due diligence and performance improvement through to pricing, digital strategy and data analytics. AMR has offices in London, New York, Paris and New Delhi, as well as on-the-ground experience in 40 plus countries. For more information go to www.amrinternational.com.


Contact:
Gail.Appleby@amrinternational.com






