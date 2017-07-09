|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Engagement - Creating Connections with Customers EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Expo 2017 Award Winners Shows & Events
Destination DC Announces Record 2016 Visitation and FY2018 Plans at Annual Marketing Outlook Meeting Company News
The Trade Group Relocating to Grapevine, Texas EXHIBITOR News
Expo 2017 People’s Choice Voting Now Open International
Buenos Aires Rises as Latin America’s Leading Smart City Company News
The Trade Group Adds New High-Tech Tools to Amp Up its Printing and Fabric Finishing Game EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's 32nd Annual Exhibit Design Awards Now Accepting Entries People
HCEA Presents Distinguished Service Award to Michael Seymour of 3D Exhibits
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Associations/Press
Globex: Global Exhibitions Market Forecast to Grow 4% to 2021
9/7/2017
The global exhibitions market will continue growing at approximately 4% CAGR¹ through to 2021, and international organisers seeking new growth opportunities should consider Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Macau and the Philippines. These are some of the findings from Globex 2017: the global exhibition organising market: assessment and forecast to 2021, produced annually by strategy consultancy AMR International.
As Diana Gineva, Editor of Globex 2017 explains, “Provided the global economic and political environment remains resilient, we forecast five consecutive years of solid growth across the global exhibitions market. Emerging markets and the Gulf Region continue to drive global growth, in addition to the recovery in mature markets, driven by overall improved macroeconomic conditions.”
The rapidly growing Southeast Asia market
Following the recent growth in Indonesia, AMR International expanded its Globex coverage to include the rapidly growing Southeast Asian market, with in-depth analysis on six new countries: Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Macau and the Philippines.
Ms Gineva said, "Despite their relatively small size, Southeast Asian countries are generally enjoying rapid volume growth, generally faster than GDP, driven by economic growth, increasing regional trade flow and domestic demand, as well as strong government support, through dedicated local convention and exhibition bureaus."
Global market - 2016 highlights:
Globex 2017 features coverage in 20* mature and emerging countries.
¹ CAGR refers to: Compound annual growth rate
*The 20 markets featured in Globex 2017 include: US, China, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Brazil, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Russia, Hong Kong, Turkey, Mexico, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Macau and the Philippines
About AMR International
As the world leader in strategy consulting to the events industry, AMR's mission is to act as a guide to its transformation. With more than 25 years’ experience, AMR supports every aspect of event transformation, from group and market entry strategy, acquisition search, commercial due diligence and performance improvement through to pricing, digital strategy and data analytics. AMR has offices in London, New York, Paris and New Delhi, as well as on-the-ground experience in 40 plus countries. For more information go to www.amrinternational.com.
Contact:
Gail.Appleby@amrinternational.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|