HCEA Announces 2017/2018 Board of Directors

Tweet 9/7/2017

The Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) is pleased to announce its 2017/2018 Board of Directors. The 2017/2018 HCEA Board, which officially took office on August 15, was formally presented during HCEAConnect, HCEA’s annual conference for a time of learning and networking. Kyle Wood with Group Delphi was installed as the new President of this 87 year-old organization. It is also notable that Wood is the first industry partner serving in the top leadership capacity for HCEA.



“I am truly honored to be able to represent this wonderful organization. I look forward to working with the board to continue to provide the value that our members expect as we navigate the constantly evolving world of healthcare exhibiting,” said Wood.



Joining Wood on the Board are:

President-Elect: Gregg Lapin, American Association of Diabetes Educators

Vice President: Jeannie Wert: Siemens Healthcare

Treasurer: Sue Huff, Medtronic

Secretary: Sean Feehan, GWF Associates

Immediate Past President: Don Schmid, Pfizer



Directors:

Sonia Fong: Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau

Brian Lotterman: Amgen

Chris Metzger: Freeman XP

Jackie Mitchell: American College of Surgeons

Hailey Rosenstein: Crepes a Latte Catering

David Saef: Global Experience Specialists (GES)

Michael Seymour: 3D Exhibits, Inc.

Anne Trompeter: Live Marketing

Dawn Will: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.



“As the leading association for healthcare exhibit professionals, HCEA continues to expand both the depth and breadth of offerings we provide to our members,” said Amy Lotz, Executive Director of HCEA. “Kyle’s unique expertise as an exhibit house executive managing a global healthcare program, along with his many years of leadership in HCEA, will only serve to amplify our message and enhance our educational offerings.”





About HCEA

The Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) is the only association solely dedicated to improving the effectiveness and promoting the value of all conventions, meetings and exhibitions for the healthcare industry. HCEA represents organizations involved in healthcare exhibitions and conventions. For more information about the HCEA, please contact Amy Lotz, CAE, HCEA executive director, at alotz@hcea.org or 703-935-1961 or visit our website at





Contact:

alotz@hcea.org









