Orbus Reaches 400 Full-Time Employees Milestone

9/7/2017

Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, one of North America’s leading trade suppliers of display, exhibit and event solutions is pleased to announce that the company has reached a milestone of 400 full-time employees between its Woodridge, IL and Las Vegas, NV facilities. Of the 400 full-time employees, 76 have been hired in 2017. This achievement helps Orbus continue to maximize its production potential and ensure optimal quality and project turnaround time for its clients as well as continuously expanding service to clients.



Orbus’ staff consists of 369 employees in Woodridge, IL and 31 employees in Las Vegas, NV. Departments that have seen the most recent additions of personnel include sewing, wood working, metal fabrication and sales. As Orbus’ graphic and production capabilities increase, staff in those departments have added support.



“Orbus’ many achievements over the past 16 years are made possible our talented and ever expanding family,” said Giles Douglas, CEO & President of Orbus. “As Orbus continues to expand our capabilities and offerings, we look forward to seeing continuous growth and staff additions.”





About Orbus

Orbus Exhibit & Display Group is a market-leading, privately owned group of companies that specialize in the manufacture and trade only supply of portable modular and custom modular exhibit and display products, graphics and solutions. Companies and brands within the group include Orbus365®, SignPro Systems®, Origin® and Nimlok®.



Orbus is a proud member of the ISA, SGIA, ASI, PPAI, UPIC, SAGE and EDPA; the company boasts G7 Master IDEAlliance certification and is registered to ISO 9001:2008 for the highest manufacturing quality standards and ISO 14001:2004 for its environmental management system and “green” efforts.



Orbus’ supply and manufacturing facilities reside in Woodridge, IL and Las Vegas, NV. For more information, visit





Contact:

kyle@orbus.com











