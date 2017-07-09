trending Sponsored Content

EZ Backdrops Introduces Trade Show Backdrop Billboard

Tweet 9/7/2017

EZ Backdrops introduces a powerful tool known as "your trade show backdrop billboard"--a revolutionary product on the market today in a small package. Weighing in at only 5 pounds, this is the only portable trade show display selling today that does not need framework and is the quickest to set up (in mere minutes).



"EZ Backdrops allows you to create an award-winning display utilizing a tradeshow backdrop designed to catch the eye of the shopper and draw them into your booth," said Angie Dayton of EZ Backdrops. "This product is set to revolutionize the way tradeshows can be run, with organizational, size and convenience benefits."



EZ Backdrops offers quality made tradeshow backdrops that are designed according to the customer specifications. No matter what kind of backdrop you desire, whether it contains high quality photographs or a simple calling card with your business information, EZ Backdrops focuses on making the customer's vision come to life. These revolutionary tradeshow backdrops are versatile in nature and are easily transported. No frames are needed since these backdrops are supported by the booth pipe and drape supplied by the tradeshow promoters.



To make the process easy for customers, the "Design Guidelines" are posted right on EZ Backdrop's website. To get started, all you have to do is create your design and upload directly to EZ Backdrops. For more information go to





Angie@ezbackdrops.com









