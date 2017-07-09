trending Sponsored Content

People

Nimlok Chicago Adds Wes Green as Project Coordinator

Tweet 9/7/2017

Nimlok Chicago, an exclusive and expert Nimlok exhibit and display solutions provider based in the Chicago-land area, is proud to announce it has added Wes Green, project coordinator, to its growing team of exhibit and display professionals.



Green joins Nimlok Chicago with previous experience in the entertainment industry as Tour Business Manager, having worked for Disney on Ice, Ringling Bros. Circus and Monster Jam. He joins the Nimlok Chicago project management team, where he will apply his skills and experiences to enhance the company’s production and managed services divisions.



The Nimlok Chicago team has added five members to its team in 2017 to accommodate a growing demand for managed exhibit and display solutions in the Chicagoland area. The company also plans to add a graphic designer and two account executives this year.



One part creative agency, one part cutting-edge manufacturer, Nimlok Chicago works with clients to help unlock full brand potential through the design and delivery of innovative trade show exhibits and environments. Nimlok Chicago is the recipient of





Nimlok®, a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, is a global leader in delivering face-to-face marketing experiences, including trade show exhibits, event environments and permanent solutions for branding spaces. Now in its fourth decade, Nimlok works via a network of 200 partners in 56 countries to provide strategy and execution in exhibit design, construction, installation, dismantling and storage.





