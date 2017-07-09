|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Measuring Success in Today's Trade Show Environment EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Expo 2017 Award Winners Shows & Events
Destination DC Announces Record 2016 Visitation and FY2018 Plans at Annual Marketing Outlook Meeting Company News
The Trade Group Relocating to Grapevine, Texas EXHIBITOR News
Expo 2017 People’s Choice Voting Now Open International
Buenos Aires Rises as Latin America’s Leading Smart City Company News
The Trade Group Adds New High-Tech Tools to Amp Up its Printing and Fabric Finishing Game EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's 32nd Annual Exhibit Design Awards Now Accepting Entries People
HCEA Presents Distinguished Service Award to Michael Seymour of 3D Exhibits
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Nimlok Chicago Adds Wes Green as Project Coordinator
9/7/2017
Nimlok Chicago, an exclusive and expert Nimlok exhibit and display solutions provider based in the Chicago-land area, is proud to announce it has added Wes Green, project coordinator, to its growing team of exhibit and display professionals.
Green joins Nimlok Chicago with previous experience in the entertainment industry as Tour Business Manager, having worked for Disney on Ice, Ringling Bros. Circus and Monster Jam. He joins the Nimlok Chicago project management team, where he will apply his skills and experiences to enhance the company’s production and managed services divisions.
The Nimlok Chicago team has added five members to its team in 2017 to accommodate a growing demand for managed exhibit and display solutions in the Chicagoland area. The company also plans to add a graphic designer and two account executives this year.
One part creative agency, one part cutting-edge manufacturer, Nimlok Chicago works with clients to help unlock full brand potential through the design and delivery of innovative trade show exhibits and environments. Nimlok Chicago is the recipient of EXHIBITOR magazine’s 2016 Best Island Exhibit award and the 2017 Compass Award of Merit by the Transportation Marketing & Sales Association. To learn more, visit www.nimlok-chicago.com.
About Nimlok
Nimlok®, a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, is a global leader in delivering face-to-face marketing experiences, including trade show exhibits, event environments and permanent solutions for branding spaces. Now in its fourth decade, Nimlok works via a network of 200 partners in 56 countries to provide strategy and execution in exhibit design, construction, installation, dismantling and storage. To learn more, visit www.nimlok.com.
Contact:
amyb@orbus.com
More information about Nimlok...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|