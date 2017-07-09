|
|
|
|
|
Associations/Press
IAEE to Hold First Thailand Women's Leadership Conference in September
9/7/2017
The International Association of Exhibitions and Events™ (IAEE) proudly announces the expansion of its top-rated Women’s Leadership Forum to Thailand. The inaugural Women’s Leadership Program – Thailand will be held on 28 September 2017 in Bangkok at the Plaza Athenee Bangkok, a Royal Meridien Hotel.
“IAEE’s relationship with the exhibitions and events industry in Thailand has been growing at a phenomenal rate beginning with the success of the Certified in Exhibition Management (CEM) Learning Program,” said IAEE President David DuBois, CMP, CAE, FASAE, CTA. “We currently have 113 CEM graduates in Thailand. This new leadership program marks a much-anticipated phase in our ongoing partnership in this region.”
In collaboration with the Thailand Management Association (TMA) and Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), the IAEE Women’s Leadership Forum 2017 – Thailand will address topics unique to women with a world-class program tailored for all female professionals, regardless of industry, age, situation or position.
“This program has been in the works for more than a year now and we are very pleased with the outstanding program we have in store for our attendees,” said Wanweera Rachdawong, CEO, TMA. “Much consideration has been given to the quality and relevance of the topics presented to ensure attendees are left feeling inspired and motivated.”
Topics of discussion at the IAEE Women’s Leadership Forum 2017 – Thailand will include:
About IAEE
Trusted since 1928, IAEE provides quality and value to its members through leadership, service, education and strong relationships. IAEE is the largest association of the exhibitions and events industry in the world, with a membership of show organizers, exhibitors and exhibition suppliers. Organizers of more than 20,000 exhibitions and buyer-seller events around the world are members of IAEE, and the organization advocates and promotes the awareness of face-to-face exhibitions and events as the primary medium for business development and growth. IAEE provides relevant, timely, and innovative education to its members and the industry. IAEE recognizes its strategic partners: 4imprint, a2z, Inc., BearCom, Buttine Exhibition Insurance, Convention News Television (CNTV), Delta Airlines, Mexico Tourism Board, New Orleans Morial Convention Center, New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau, Orange County Convention Center, Streampoint Solutions and Synchronicities (Visit Anaheim, Visit Baltimore and Visit San Antonio). Visit www.iaee.com for more information.
Contact:
mtucker@iaee.com
More information about International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) ...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
