Shows & Events

Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show Postponed Due to Expected Impact of Hurricane Irma

Tweet 9/7/2017

The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show has been rescheduled for Wednesday, October 11 to Friday, October 13, 2017 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL due to the expected impact of Hurricane Irma on the homes, businesses and families of show visitors in the state of Florida. The trade show and conference, produced by Urban Expositions and sponsored by the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (FRLA) was originally scheduled to take place September 10-12, 2017.



"Urban Expositions and the FRLA's first concern is the safety of the attendees and exhibitors of our event," said Tom Loughran, Vice President for the event. "With Hurricane Irma's storm path within reach of the state of Florida, we want those in the restaurant and foodservice community to keep their family and business as their first priority. Our thoughts are with those that might be in harm's way, and hope for the very best. We look forward to bringing the industry together in four weeks to offer a terrific trade show and conference."



The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show will continue to be held at the Orange County Convention Center in the same building (West Building, Halls A1 and 2) and exhibit hall hours will remain the same: The new dates are: Wednesday, October 11 from 11am to 5pm; Thursday, October 12 from 11am to 5pm; and Friday, October 13 from 11am to 4pm.



Show visitors with confirmed registrations will receive a new confirmation email shortly with the new event dates and hours. There are no additional steps that need to be taken. Special events and complimentary educational sessions are not expected to have any significant changes; show organizers will contact attendees with any revised schedules.



The 2017 Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show will continue to be the once-a-year opportunity for the members of the industry to meet, learn, network, source and purchase.



The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) is Florida's premier non-profit hospitality industry trade association. Our mission is to 'Protect, Educate and Promote' Florida's $89.1 billion hospitality industry which represents 23% of Florida's economy and more than 1.2 million employees - making it the state's number one industry. We offer regulatory compliance and food safety training needs (RCS and SafeStaff®); industry developed career-building high school programs (FRLAEF); sponsor the only event in Florida exclusively serving the restaurant and foodservice industry (FR&L Show, September 10 - 12, 2017 in Orlando); and we safeguard the needs of the hospitality industry by providing legislative advocacy. We represent and serve more than 10,000 independent and household name members, suppliers, and theme parks. For more information, go to FRLA.org.



The 2017 Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show is sponsored by the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (frla.org). For more information on exhibiting or attending, visit the official Show website at



ABOUT CLARION EVENTS

Clarion Events operates over 180 events in 50 countries from offices in the UK, South Africa, USA, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, UAE, and the Netherlands. Clarion can trace its roots back to 1947 and takes great pride in being one of the oldest independent event organizers in the UK. More recently the firm has developed an international portfolio of brands and now has interests in a number of global vertical industries. The teams at Clarion create uniquely effective and stimulating environments that can serve as a platform to build businesses, enhance customer relationships and accelerate product awareness. (





Contact:

amy@riemercommunications.com









