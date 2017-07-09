|
Associations/Press
HCEA Issues 2017 Call for Volunteers
9/7/2017
Interested in taking your HCEA membership to a higher level? Want to put your knowledge, experience, and skills to work helping further our mission to develop and administer training and continuing professional development?
Our committees play a vital role in our success by supporting the programs, technologies, and people who make us the go-to organization for healthcare convention education. For example, our Annual Meeting Committee was instrumental in establishing our Tech Hub during our 2017 HCEAConnect, while our Membership Committee spearheaded the launch of Member Resource Center.
Volunteer opportunities range from making high-level commitments to simply offering your perspectives and advice. To assist you in identifying the best “fit” for your skills and interests, we have published committee descriptions on our website. Our goal is to establish a simple, streamlined volunteer process that will further strengthen levels of member involvement and support. The following HCEA committees are in need of members at this time:
Members interested in any of the above opportunities are encouraged to download the volunteer application at: www.hcea.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/2017-HCEA-Call-for-Volunteers.pdf
*Space is limited.* For more information on HCEA committees, contact HCEA Membership Concierge, Kristen Leikwold at kleikwold@hcea.org or 703-935-1961.
Contact:
kleikwold@hcea.org
