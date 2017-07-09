|
|
|
|
|
New Products
The Trade Group Adds METALLI Rome to its METALLI Line of Exhibits
9/7/2017
The Trade Group announces the METALLI Rome, a new 10x20 or 10x10 inline exhibit that is versatile, has an optional storage closet to store valuables, three digital display monitors for showcasing marketing messages and so much more.
When The Trade Group decided to design a new inline display for their METALLI® line of trade show exhibits, providing plenty of options for customization – both from a design and a functionality perspective – was a key goal. The METALLI Rome 10’x20’ and 10’x10’ inline displays deliver.
TTG’s design team also wanted to provide a high level of design and capitalize on the modern exhibit design trends their customers love. The Rome is truly a versatile exhibit, because it offers:
Customizing a METALLI Rome display is as easy as 1, 2, 3!
STEP 1: Get inspired by the Rome’s standard design features and options.
Even before customization begins, the Rome inline display looks fresh, modern and high-end – and it includes plenty of storage. In Rome’s “native state” it includes:
The METALLI Rome was designed with the flexibility to include seating, presentation spaces, A/V equipment and beyond. Whether the goal is to spotlight products, educate prospects or provide space for semi-private meetings, the Rome inline display can be modified accordingly. Some options include:
From the drop down header to large fabric light boxes and frontlit graphics, nearly every inch of space in the Rome display can be customized. The Trade Group also offers a variety of flooring options for the METALLI Rome inline display.
Choose from a wide variety of trade show flooring materials, colors and finishes in carpet, rollable vinyl, interlocking pieces, hardwood and more. TTG also offers custom printed flooring, which can be used to reinforce branding, assist guests with wayfinding and for educational purposes.
The Trade Group can breathe new life into trade show programs with a customized, Rome inline display or one of the many other innovative designs in TTG’s METALLI line of modular trade show displays.
About The Trade Group The Trade Group is a full-service, award-winning provider of products and services for trade shows, corporate events, retail environments and an endless array of face-to-face experiences and activations. The organization helps clients share their unique stories through a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes: exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, exhibit management, digital applications, experiential marketing activations, event coordination and production, videography, strategic marketing and more. To learn more about trade show, live event and experiential products and services available through The Trade Group, call 800-343-2005 or visit www.tradegroup.com.
Contact:
msuarez@tradegroup.com
More information about The Trade Group...
|
|
|
|