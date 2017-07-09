WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
EVOLIO Marketing’s Joe Federbush to Present Educational Sessions at EXHIBITORFastTrak Sacramento
9/7/2017
EVOLIO Marketing, an agency dedicated to helping marketers create the best brand experiences, announced today that Joe Federbush, president, will present three educational sessions focusing on event marketing measurement at the Sacramento EXHIBITORFastTrak.

You Know What to Measure - But How Do You Actually Measure It?
September 28, 3:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.
Regardless of booth size and investment level, measurement has become an integral part of many companies' event marketing endeavors. This interactive, introductory-level session is designed for exhibit managers at all levels who want to learn step-by-step how to:
  • Develop measurable objectives
  • Determine the best research methodology
  • Keep timeliness and simplicity of measurement in mind
  • Understand sample size and response rates
  • Develop objective-based survey questions
  • Utilize RFID, video, free tools, calculators and social media
  • Analyze and present results
  • Make sound decisions based on research
How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part I: Basic Concepts
September 29, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Justify and grow your trade show marketing. This CTSM required session provides basic building blocks for measuring the value of trade show marketing. Topics include:
  • How to ensure that your event investments pay off
  • Identifying the four sources of value from event marketing
  • Estimating value for each component of event payback
  • Establishing a payback ratio as an index of trade show value
  • Basic organizing and presentation of results to management
Session includes examples, case studies and worksheets to help you put this knowledge to work and allow you to focus on your program strengths and weaknesses and likely opportunities for ROI improvement.

How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part II: Practical Application
September 29, 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Apply what you learned in the basic trade show value measurement concepts session to your own program. Pre-requisite: How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part I: Basic Concepts. Through examples, case studies and worksheets, you will learn to:
  • Assess your program’s strengths and weaknesses
  • Work with the four elements of value
  • Estimate appropriate event budgets, staff and exhibit sizes
  • Select and invest wisely in your show schedule
  • Apply other types of measurement to compliment ROI
  • Assign key performance indicators
  • Deploy and apply customer and visitor research
  • Report event performance to senior management
This session provides individual guidance in working with measuring and reporting your own event scenarios and results, and a pre/post event hands-on assessment of your program strengths and weaknesses—and identification of likely opportunities for ROI and performance improvement.

About EXHIBITORFastTrak
EXHIBITOR magazine’s EXHIBITORFastTrak features university-affiliated sessions that can lead to Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) professional certification. The CTSM designation is awarded by EXHIBITOR in affiliation with Northern Illinois University Outreach and reflects adherence to the highest educational standards of trade show and event marketing. For more information go to www.ExhibitorFastTrak.com.

About EVOLIO Marketing
EVOLIO Marketing helps brand marketers deliver the best results for their event marketing experiences and activities. We do not build exhibits. We do not produce events. But, we have friends who do. Instead, we develop effective strategies, conduct measurement with actionable results, and provide superior training and staffing so you can deliver the best event experience. It’s all just part of our event marketing portfolio at EVOLIO. EVOLIO’s distinctive process is specifically designed for companies of all sizes and budgets. EVOLIO helps answer your toughest question: How do I successfully align our events to our business strategy and make sure they deliver effective results? For more information go to www.EVOLIOmarketing.com.


Contact:
marilyn@kronercommunications.com






