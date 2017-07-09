trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

International

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

People

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

Venues & Destinations

Visit Austin Acknowledges New York Life’s Donation to Hurricane Harvey Victims and Evacuees

Tweet 9/7/2017

Visit Austin recognizes New York Life, the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States for its contributions and donations to the Austin community, the State of Texas and the American Red Cross.



Following the cancellation of its Austin conference due to Harvey, New York Life donated 100 guest rooms at the Hilton Downtown Austin, meeting space at the Austin Convention Center, and food and beverage at the Austin Convention Center, all for volunteers and evacuees. This is on top of a larger effort to help those directly impacted by the hurricane, including a corporate donation of $500,000 and a company match of up to $200,000 for contributions from its employees and agents.



“We are grateful to companies like New York Life for their compassion and generosity towards those in Houston and the Texas coast who have lost everything,” said Tom Noonan, President and CEO of Visit Austin. “While Austin was not largely affected by Hurricane Harvey, we continue to pray for those impacted by the storm. Austin remains committed to helping our friends and neighbors in Texas who are dealing with the aftermath of this storm and we know – in true Texas spirit – we will continue to rebuild and overcome.”



For those interested in relocating to a hotel in Austin, Governor Abbott has suspended both the state and local Hotel and Motel Occupancy tax for relief-effort personnel and victims of the storm. For more sheltering options and booking information, go to





About Visit Austin

Visit Austin is the official destination marketing and sales organization for the City of Austin. An accredited member of the Destination Marketing Association International, Visit Austin is charged with marketing Austin nationally and internationally as a premier business and leisure destination, thus enriching our community's overall quality of life. In 2016, the greater Austin MSA welcomed 25.6 million visitors who contributed to $7.4 billion in economic impact and 121,900 jobs. For more information go to





Contact:

kwise@visitaustin.org









Visit Austin recognizes New York Life, the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States for its contributions and donations to the Austin community, the State of Texas and the American Red Cross.Following the cancellation of its Austin conference due to Harvey, New York Life donated 100 guest rooms at the Hilton Downtown Austin, meeting space at the Austin Convention Center, and food and beverage at the Austin Convention Center, all for volunteers and evacuees. This is on top of a larger effort to help those directly impacted by the hurricane, including a corporate donation of $500,000 and a company match of up to $200,000 for contributions from its employees and agents.“We are grateful to companies like New York Life for their compassion and generosity towards those in Houston and the Texas coast who have lost everything,” said Tom Noonan, President and CEO of Visit Austin. “While Austin was not largely affected by Hurricane Harvey, we continue to pray for those impacted by the storm. Austin remains committed to helping our friends and neighbors in Texas who are dealing with the aftermath of this storm and we know – in true Texas spirit – we will continue to rebuild and overcome.”For those interested in relocating to a hotel in Austin, Governor Abbott has suspended both the state and local Hotel and Motel Occupancy tax for relief-effort personnel and victims of the storm. For more sheltering options and booking information, go to www.austintexas.org/visit/hurricane-resources/ About Visit AustinVisit Austin is the official destination marketing and sales organization for the City of Austin. An accredited member of the Destination Marketing Association International, Visit Austin is charged with marketing Austin nationally and internationally as a premier business and leisure destination, thus enriching our community's overall quality of life. In 2016, the greater Austin MSA welcomed 25.6 million visitors who contributed to $7.4 billion in economic impact and 121,900 jobs. For more information go to www.visitaustin.org Tweet



