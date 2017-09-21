|
|
|
|
|
Hill & Partners to Give Away a Free All-Access Pass for EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago, October 31 to November 3
9/21/2017
Hill & Partners, a full-service branded environment specialist, announces that it will give away one free All-Access Pass for EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago, to be held October 31 to November 3 at Omni Hotels & Resorts in Chicago.
EXHIBITORFastTrak is the Accelerated Learning Conference for Trade Show and Event Marketing Professionals, produced by EXHIBITOR Magazine. The agenda includes a wide selection of exhibit and event marketing topics ranging from budgeting, branding, integrated marketing communications, measurement, and more. Attendees can select sessions and workshops from up to four days of education. EXHIBITORFastTrak is designed to meet the specific educational needs of trade show or corporate event marketing professionals.
To sign up for your chance to win the free pass to attend EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago, go to hillpartners.com/fasttrak. The entry deadline is Saturday, September 30. The winner will be announced on October 3.
"Life long learning is part of our culture here at Hill & Partners," said Michael McMahon, President and CEO of Hill & Partners. "We are thrilled to support the opportunity for professionals to accelerate their CTSM program activities this year in Chicago."
EXHIBITORFastTrak features university-affiliated sessions that can lead to Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) professional certification. The CTSM designation is awarded by EXHIBITOR in affiliation with Northern Illinois University Outreach and reflects adherence to the highest educational standards of trade show and event marketing.
“Conference attendees routinely tell me that they especially enjoy the more intimate atmosphere of EXHIBITORFastTrak,” said Dee Silfies, chief learning strategist, Exhibitor Media Group. “They value being able to share their challenges and tap into other participants’ solutions, ideas, and successes in smaller groups. Plus, they benefit from many opportunities to informally chat with our instructors.”
"The CTSM program has had a profound affect on the professional integrity of our industry," said McMahon. "Our team at Hill & Partners are proud to support this program."
For details about EXHIBITORFastTrak learning opportunities, registration, and additional information, go to www.ExhibitorFastTrak.com.
For more information about the Certified Trade Show Marketer program, go to www.CTSM.com.
About Hill & Partners
Hill & Partners is a full-service Branded Environment specialist with a network of skilled partners throughout the country and world. Experience is a key factor in their long running relationships with clients. Hill & Partners, established in 1995, has obtained such prestigious titles as, Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company of the Year on three separate occasions; Boston Business Journal PaceSetter and US Chamber of Commerce Small Business Award Winner. For additional information, please call 617.471.7990 or visit www.hillpartners.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
|
|
|
|