IBEX Will Take Place as Scheduled at Tampa Convention Center Next Week

9/12/2017

After conversations with vendors and service providers, including confirmation there is no damage to the Tampa Convention Center, the International BoatBuilders' Exhibition & Conference (IBEX) will go on as scheduled next week: Tuesday, September 19 - Thursday, September 21, with pre-event workshops starting Monday, September 18th. All seminars and other IBEX activities also remain unchanged. The decision was announced today by show producers, NMMA and RAI Amsterdam.



"As planned, next week we will bring the industry together in Tampa, making IBEX 2017 the place to be for the marine industry," says Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. "We are thankful Hurricane Irma left little damage in Tampa, making it accessible for attendees and exhibitors from near and far."



The trade show will feature 650 exhibiting companies spanning three show floors and outdoor exhibits. For the full schedule of events, go to ibexshow.com/schedule-at-a-glance.



In addition, networking opportunities kick into high gear starting Tuesday, September 19th at 7:30 am with the Annual Industry Breakfast featuring Olympian Jim Craig's keynote, NMMA President Thom Dammrich's state of the industry address and the IBEX Innovation Awards.



Opening day wraps up with the following events: 4-6 pm: Happy Hour in the IBEX Beer Garden

Opening day wraps up with the following events: 4-6 pm: Happy Hour in the IBEX Beer Garden

6-8 pm: IBEX Opening Night Party





IBEX, Where Better Boats Begin (





