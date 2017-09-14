trending Sponsored Content

People

Mirror Show Management Hires Four New Employees

Tweet 9/14/2017

Mirror Show Management has hired four new employees.



Sarah Lindahl has joined the company as Information Center Coordinator. She was most recently with BMA Media Services/Spinergy as Fulfillment Area Supervisor in Rochester, NY. She holds a M.S in Education from Nazareth College. Sarah resides in Rochester, NY.



Michael King has joined the company as Program Manager. He was most recently with Siteline Productions, Inc as Project Manager in Costa Mesa, CA. He holds a B.A in History and Political Science from The University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Michael resides in Webster, NY.



Eric Caballero has joined the company as Enterprise Architect. He was most recently with Innovation Solutions as Senior Consultant in Rochester, NY. He holds a B.S in Information Science from Hartwick College. Eric resides in Victor, NY.



Tiffany Schillo has joined the company as Associate Account Executive. She was most recently with POMCO as Business Development Coordinator in Syracuse, NY. She holds an A.A.S in Visual Communications from Monroe Community College. Tiffany resides in Liverpool, NY





About Mirror Show Management

Mirror Show Management is a premier exhibit design and customer experience firm located in Webster, NY. A certified woman-owned business, MSM provides complete trade show and event management that bring clients’ brands to life. Focused on exhibit greatness™, MSM has been creating breakthrough experiences around the world since 1993. For more information, call 585-232-4020 or visit





Contact:

brittney.turner@mirrorshow.com











