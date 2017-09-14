trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

International

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

People

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

Associations/Press, Company News

Gilman Brothers Recognized for 25 Year Membership with SGIA

Tweet 9/14/2017

The Gilman Brothers Company is proud to celebrate 25 years of continuous membership with the Specialty Graphic Imaging Association International (SGIA). The SGIA, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is the graphic industry's trade association providing over 14,000 imaging professionals with education and information.



The Continuous Membership Recognition Program was instituted to acknowledge companies for their commitment and dedication to the association. “Receiving the letter from Ford Bowers, President and CEO of SGIA, gives us the opportunity to pause and reflect on how we at Gilman Brothers are proud to be associated with an organization that does so much for the advancement of the graphics industry,” said Bill VanHorn, Director of Sales.



The Gilman Brothers Company will be exhibiting at the 2017 SGIA Expo in New Orleans October 10-12. The company has built a reputation for show-stopping trade show displays constructed entirely of their line of innovative graphics display boards. This year Gilman Brothers’ 200 sq. ft. booth, the design of which is a closely guarded secret, will feature never before seen applications for INFINITY® styrene-faced foamboard and EAGLECELL™ all-paper graphics board. Bill VanHorn, Director of Sales, would not divulge the details of this year’s theme, but hinted that Gilman Brothers would be “brewing up some eye-opening ideas on a very large scale.”



For additional information on any Gilman Brothers products visit our website at





Contact:

sales@gilmanbrothers.com









The Gilman Brothers Company is proud to celebrate 25 years of continuous membership with the Specialty Graphic Imaging Association International (SGIA). The SGIA, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is the graphic industry's trade association providing over 14,000 imaging professionals with education and information.The Continuous Membership Recognition Program was instituted to acknowledge companies for their commitment and dedication to the association. “Receiving the letter from Ford Bowers, President and CEO of SGIA, gives us the opportunity to pause and reflect on how we at Gilman Brothers are proud to be associated with an organization that does so much for the advancement of the graphics industry,” said Bill VanHorn, Director of Sales.The Gilman Brothers Company will be exhibiting at the 2017 SGIA Expo in New Orleans October 10-12. The company has built a reputation for show-stopping trade show displays constructed entirely of their line of innovative graphics display boards. This year Gilman Brothers’ 200 sq. ft. booth, the design of which is a closely guarded secret, will feature never before seen applications for INFINITY® styrene-faced foamboard and EAGLECELL™ all-paper graphics board. Bill VanHorn, Director of Sales, would not divulge the details of this year’s theme, but hinted that Gilman Brothers would be “brewing up some eye-opening ideas on a very large scale.”For additional information on any Gilman Brothers products visit our website at www.gilmanbrothers.com , email us at sales@gilmanbrothers.com or call regular EST business hours 860-889-8444 USA or the new 24/7 hotline 860-884-2077. Tweet



