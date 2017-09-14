|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Access and CTSM: Sponsorship as a Critical Component of Exhibit Marketing EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Expo 2017 Award Winners Shows & Events
Destination DC Announces Record 2016 Visitation and FY2018 Plans at Annual Marketing Outlook Meeting International
Buenos Aires Rises as Latin America’s Leading Smart City EXHIBITOR News
Expo 2017 People’s Choice Voting Now Open Company News
The Trade Group Relocating to Grapevine, Texas EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine’s RFI/RFP Survey Finds Disparities Between Vendors and Clients People
HCEA Presents Distinguished Service Award to Michael Seymour of 3D Exhibits EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine and HCEA Announce Co-location Partnership
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Shows & Events
Tarsus Group plc and E.J.Krause & Associates Announce Expanded Mexican Joint Venture
9/14/2017
Tarsus Group plc (“Tarsus”), the international business-to-business media group, and international trade show organizer, E.J. Krause & Associates, Inc. ("EJK") announce that they have agreed to expand their 50% owned joint venture (the “EJK TARSUS JV”) in Mexico, resulting in EJK and Tarsus owning all EJK Mexico’s event portfolio through the expanded EJK TARSUS JV.
The EJK TARSUS JV was established in 2013, initially holding two leading events in Mexico: Plastimagen (plastics industry) and Expo Manufactura (metalworking/ manufacturing). These events have delivered strong growth since the formation of the EJK TARSUS JV, Expo Manufactura achieved a record performance in February 2017 and bookings for Plastimagen (November 2017) are ahead of its previous edition.
In this latest agreement the EJK TARSUS JV gains nine further events in Mexico from EJK. These new events include industry leading shows such as Mexico Wind Power (energy), Green Expo (environmental energy and waste), EBIO (beauty and cosmetics), Intertraffic (traffic and road infrastructure) and Expo Produccion (textiles). This transaction will result in the EJK TARSUS JV being the largest international exhibition company in Mexico, a relatively fragmented but high growth emerging market, with both domestic and international growth angles. The EJK TARSUS JV also provides a platform for Tarsus to continue to launch new replications in Mexico, drawing on Tarsus' existing major brands, which has already seen the successful launch with EJK of GESS (launched 2015) and Airport Solutions (2017) brands.
EJK has been one of the major international organizers in Mexico for the past 25 years, and is also one of the largest privately held exhibition companies in the world. Headquartered in the US, EJK creates globally recognized leading events. EJK has a growing portfolio of over 40 events in 14 different industries.
Douglas Emslie, Tarsus Group managing director, said: "Mexico remains a large and fast-growing market. This agreement enables Tarsus to acquire a 50% stake in the remaining EJ Krause portfolio in Mexico – building on our successful relationship over the last four years.
"I am excited to grow this leading Mexican event portfolio and we will continue to launch collaborative replications of Tarsus' brands in Mexico, following the successful replications to date.”
Ned Krause, E.J. Krause & Associates CEO said: “We see this partnership as a vehicle to expand our position in the rapidly growing Mexican marketplace. We are excited build on the success of our existing relationship with Tarsus. Together we can continue to develop new events, expand our footprint, and be a formidable force in the market.”
Contact:
nharris@irfocus.co.uk
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|