Tarsus Group plc and E.J.Krause & Associates Announce Expanded Mexican Joint Venture

9/14/2017

Tarsus Group plc (“Tarsus”), the international business-to-business media group, and international trade show organizer, E.J. Krause & Associates, Inc. ("EJK") announce that they have agreed to expand their 50% owned joint venture (the “EJK TARSUS JV”) in Mexico, resulting in EJK and Tarsus owning all EJK Mexico’s event portfolio through the expanded EJK TARSUS JV.



The EJK TARSUS JV was established in 2013, initially holding two leading events in Mexico: Plastimagen (plastics industry) and Expo Manufactura (metalworking/ manufacturing). These events have delivered strong growth since the formation of the EJK TARSUS JV, Expo Manufactura achieved a record performance in February 2017 and bookings for Plastimagen (November 2017) are ahead of its previous edition.



In this latest agreement the EJK TARSUS JV gains nine further events in Mexico from EJK. These new events include industry leading shows such as Mexico Wind Power (energy), Green Expo (environmental energy and waste), EBIO (beauty and cosmetics), Intertraffic (traffic and road infrastructure) and Expo Produccion (textiles). This transaction will result in the EJK TARSUS JV being the largest international exhibition company in Mexico, a relatively fragmented but high growth emerging market, with both domestic and international growth angles. The EJK TARSUS JV also provides a platform for Tarsus to continue to launch new replications in Mexico, drawing on Tarsus' existing major brands, which has already seen the successful launch with EJK of GESS (launched 2015) and Airport Solutions (2017) brands.



EJK has been one of the major international organizers in Mexico for the past 25 years, and is also one of the largest privately held exhibition companies in the world. Headquartered in the US, EJK creates globally recognized leading events. EJK has a growing portfolio of over 40 events in 14 different industries.



Douglas Emslie, Tarsus Group managing director, said: "Mexico remains a large and fast-growing market. This agreement enables Tarsus to acquire a 50% stake in the remaining EJ Krause portfolio in Mexico – building on our successful relationship over the last four years.



"I am excited to grow this leading Mexican event portfolio and we will continue to launch collaborative replications of Tarsus' brands in Mexico, following the successful replications to date.”



Ned Krause, E.J. Krause & Associates CEO said: “We see this partnership as a vehicle to expand our position in the rapidly growing Mexican marketplace. We are excited build on the success of our existing relationship with Tarsus. Together we can continue to develop new events, expand our footprint, and be a formidable force in the market.”





