SmithBucklin’s Bryan White and Matthew Hessler Named Association Forum and USAE’s ‘Forty Under 40’ Honorees

Tweet 9/14/2017

SmithBucklin, the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other, is pleased to announce that Association Executive Bryan White and Association Manager Matthew Hessler, CAE, have been named Association Forum and USAE’s “Forty Under 40®” honorees.White, Hessler and 38 other professionals will be recognized Dec. 13 during Association Forum’s Holiday Showcase event at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. The Forty Under 40 program recognizes 40 accomplished association or nonprofit professionals who are under the age of 40, demonstrate high potential for continued success in leadership roles, and exhibit a strong passion for – and commitment to – the association management and nonprofit industries.“We’re so proud to have Bryan and Matt on our team of association professionals,” said Jim McNeil, Executive Vice President of SmithBucklin’s Business + Trade Industry Practice. “Their passion for serving the association industry is evident. They are deeply invested in their client organizations’ missions, and they demonstrate their dedication in the outstanding stewardship and care they deliver every day.”White has more than 10 years of experience in association management and joined SmithBucklin’s Business + Trade Industry Practice in 2014. He serves as executive director of the National Paper Trade Association. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Governors State University in University Park, Ill.“I have spent nearly my entire 10-year career serving associations, and this honor causes me to reflect on how much I have learned and grown,” White said. “It also makes me think about the fantastic volunteers and members I have had the privilege of working with and serving. This recognition means so much to me!”Hessler joined SmithBucklin in 2015. He serves as operations manager for the International Live Events Association. He also serves as operations manager for the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from DePaul University, and he recently earned his Certified Association Executive (CAE) credential from the American Society of Association Executives.“I’m humbled to be recognized as a Forty Under 40 honoree,” Hessler said. “Earning this honor is a capstone of years of hard work. It also truly energizes me as I work to grow into the next phase of my career at SmithBucklin, within an industry I care so deeply about.” “Many high-caliber applications were submitted to receive the Forty Under 40 honor, and we have identified the top 40 best-of-the-best, as it was a very competitive process. These individuals clearly demonstrate their potential for continued success in leadership roles and commitment to their profession,” said Michelle Mason, FASAE, CAE, President and CEO of the Association Forum.About SmithBucklinSmithBucklin is the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other. Our mission is to achieve the missions of the client organizations we serve and provide uncompromised stewardship for their long-term prosperity. SmithBucklin offers full-service management and outsourced services to trade associations, professional societies, technology user communities, industry consortia, charitable organizations, corporations and government institutes. Founded in 1949, SmithBucklin has offices in Chicago, Washington D.C., Old Lyme, Conn., St. Louis, Bethesda, Md., and San Ramon, Calif., and delivers seamless association and event management services worldwide. The company is 100 percent employee-owned. For more information, please visit www.smithbucklin.com or call 1-800-539-9740. Tweet



