Awards, People
Katie Stien of Catch Des Moines Named Association Forum Forty Under 40
9/14/2017
Katie Stien, National Sales Manager for Catch Des Moines, has been named a 2017 “Forty Under 40” honoree by Association Forum and USAE Magazine.
Forty Under 40 awards are given annually to 40 accomplished association or non-profit professionals who are under the age of 40 and demonstrate high potential for continued success in leadership roles and exhibit a strong passion for, and commitment to, the association management and nonprofit industries. Stien was nominated and selected for the award for her leadership in growing the tourism industry in Greater Des Moines and the State of Iowa. Stien has been with Catch Des Moines since 2009.
“For the past 8 years, Katie has helped elevate Greater Des Moines to meeting, convention, and event planners across the world,” says Greg Edwards, President & CEO of Catch Des Moines. “Her leadership and strategic thinking is what makes her a valuable asset to our team and the entire tourism industry.”
In fiscal year 2016-2017, Stien was responsible for bringing 47 events to Greater Des Moines. Over the course of her career, she has secured national and international events for the community such as National Junior High Finals Rodeo, American Cheese Society, and Red Power Round Up. Stien was a recipient of the 2017 Iowa FFA Association Distinguished Service Award, 2015 State of Iowa Governor’s Volunteer Award and a 2012 Destination Marketing Association International 30 Under 30 honoree.
Stien is a graduate of Iowa State University where she received her Bachelor of Science in Journalism and Mass Communication and minor in Speech Communication. Currently, Stien is a board member of Iowa Agri-Marketing Association and a member of Young Professionals in Agriculture and Central Iowa Tourism Region. She has also served on the Iowa FFA Foundation Executive Board and Iowa Group Travel Association Executive Board.
More information and a complete list of 2017 Association Forum and USAE Magazine “Forty Under 40” winners is available at associationforum.org/mainsite/aboutaf/awards/past-award-winners/2017under40
About Catch Des Moines
Catch Des Moines’ mission is to market Greater Des Moines as a visitor destination for meetings, conventions, sporting events and leisure travelers. Representing 15 communities, Catch Des Moines ignites a vital tourism industry - generating more than 18,000 jobs and $2.1 billion in travel spending in Greater Des Moines. For more information about the organization or Greater Des Moines, visit www.catchdesmoines.com.
Contact:
addison@catchdesmoines.com
