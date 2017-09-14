|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
3 Reasons Why Your Face-to-Face Marketing Plan Needs a Creative Brief EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Expo 2017 Award Winners Shows & Events
Destination DC Announces Record 2016 Visitation and FY2018 Plans at Annual Marketing Outlook Meeting International
Buenos Aires Rises as Latin America’s Leading Smart City EXHIBITOR News
Expo 2017 People’s Choice Voting Now Open Company News
The Trade Group Relocating to Grapevine, Texas EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine’s RFI/RFP Survey Finds Disparities Between Vendors and Clients People
HCEA Presents Distinguished Service Award to Michael Seymour of 3D Exhibits EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine and HCEA Announce Co-location Partnership
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
3D Exhibits Launches Budget-Conscious Interactive Technology Options for Trade Show Exhibits
9/14/2017
3D Exhibits, a full-service trade show exhibit design and marketing company, has introduced a complete portfolio of affordable interactive technology solutions—with some products priced at less than $2,000.00. a few options to mention include a digital catalog/drill down program with optional elite e-mailable delivery, scored knowledge quiz, graphic survey, memory game, photo booth, puzzle game, social media aggregator, spin to win game, and web survey.
“Our customers asked for simple, affordable ways to integrate interactive technology into their trade show exhibit programs, so we delivered,” said Nicole Genarella, executive vice president sales and marketing, 3D Exhibits. “Many of these solutions capture data on the back end which quantifies your trade show marketing results.
Each 3D Exhibits technology solution includes custom graphics and branding—as well as custom content—that conveys images and messages specific to your company and products. Upgrade options are available to bridge the gap between these solutions and fully custom apps, and all solutions include back-end metrics to quantify participation and results.
Solution highlights and capabilities include:
About 3D Exhibits
Privately held 3D Exhibits is fiercely committed to our clients’ success. We design, fabricate and manage exhibits and events—plus deliver supporting data capture, interactive tools, marketing integration and analytics. Our focus on client service, attention to detail and total program management has propelled our firm to an annual sales volume of $75 million. For more information visit www.3DExhibits.com.
Contact:
evpmarketing@3dexhibits.com
More information about 3D Exhibits...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|