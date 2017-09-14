trending Sponsored Content

Company News

3D Exhibits Launches Budget-Conscious Interactive Technology Options for Trade Show Exhibits

Tweet 9/14/2017

3D Exhibits, a full-service trade show exhibit design and marketing company, has introduced a complete portfolio of affordable interactive technology solutions—with some products priced at less than $2,000.00. a few options to mention include a digital catalog/drill down program with optional elite e-mailable delivery, scored knowledge quiz, graphic survey, memory game, photo booth, puzzle game, social media aggregator, spin to win game, and web survey.



“Our customers asked for simple, affordable ways to integrate interactive technology into their trade show exhibit programs, so we delivered,” said Nicole Genarella, executive vice president sales and marketing, 3D Exhibits. “Many of these solutions capture data on the back end which quantifies your trade show marketing results.



Each 3D Exhibits technology solution includes custom graphics and branding—as well as custom content—that conveys images and messages specific to your company and products. Upgrade options are available to bridge the gap between these solutions and fully custom apps, and all solutions include back-end metrics to quantify participation and results.



Solution highlights and capabilities include: Digital Catalog enables attendees to explore your products and content in a branded interface. Users explore by category and sub-category—and then share pertinent information to themselves and colleagues via email.

Graphical Knowledge Quiz entices attendees to learn about your products to earn points. Staff can leverage the points and messages from the quiz as conversation starters.

Graphical Survey captures key attendee attitudes, perceptions and demographics in a custom-branded format. Data is captured and communicated via graphs and spreadsheets.

Memory Game challenges attendees to flip and match cards faster than their colleagues. Use of brand images and messages increases message retention.

Photo Booth captures attendee photos, applies filters and green screen backgrounds—then either prints the photos onsite or posts them to social media. The result is brand and message awareness that extends beyond your booth—and even beyond your event.

Puzzle Game reinforces brand image and messages as attendees compete against the timer to move the puzzle pieces into place. Attendees leave remembering the message found on the face of the solved puzzle.

Social Media Aggregator creates an evolving slide show or tiled display fed from sources including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Many attendees will respond to the display by adding their own post—so the final benefit is increased social media coverage for your exhibit and products.

Spin-to-Win Game lures attendees with the possibility of prizes. Cultivated images and content reinforce your message as attendees play.

Web Survey collects information from your visitors. The collected data can be export in an Excel spreadsheet or graphed to visualize your message. For more information and pricing, contact Nicole Genarella at evpmarketing@3dexhibits.com.





About 3D Exhibits

Privately held 3D Exhibits is fiercely committed to our clients’ success. We design, fabricate and manage exhibits and events—plus deliver supporting data capture, interactive tools, marketing integration and analytics. Our focus on client service, attention to detail and total program management has propelled our firm to an annual sales volume of $75 million. For more information visit





Contact:

evpmarketing@3dexhibits.com











