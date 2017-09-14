WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
Topics Magazine Find It EXHIBITORLIVE eTrak FastTrak Certification Awards News Advertise
News
Breaking
News
Sponsored
Content
Associations/
Press
Awards
Company
News
International
New
Products
People
Shows
& Events
Venues
& Destinations
EXHIBITOR
News
trending
Sponsored Content
3 Reasons Why Your Face-to-Face Marketing Plan Needs a Creative Brief EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Expo 2017 Award Winners Shows & Events
Destination DC Announces Record 2016 Visitation and FY2018 Plans at Annual Marketing Outlook Meeting International
Buenos Aires Rises as Latin America’s Leading Smart City EXHIBITOR News
Expo 2017 People’s Choice Voting Now Open Company News
The Trade Group Relocating to Grapevine, Texas EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine’s RFI/RFP Survey Finds Disparities Between Vendors and Clients People
HCEA Presents Distinguished Service Award to Michael Seymour of 3D Exhibits EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine and HCEA Announce Co-location Partnership
submit your news
email newsletter
Company News
3D Exhibits Launches Budget-Conscious Interactive Technology Options for Trade Show Exhibits
9/14/2017
3D Exhibits, a full-service trade show exhibit design and marketing company, has introduced a complete portfolio of affordable interactive technology solutions—with some products priced at less than $2,000.00. a few options to mention include a digital catalog/drill down program with optional elite e-mailable delivery, scored knowledge quiz, graphic survey, memory game, photo booth, puzzle game, social media aggregator, spin to win game, and web survey.

“Our customers asked for simple, affordable ways to integrate interactive technology into their trade show exhibit programs, so we delivered,” said Nicole Genarella, executive vice president sales and marketing, 3D Exhibits. “Many of these solutions capture data on the back end which quantifies your trade show marketing results.

Each 3D Exhibits technology solution includes custom graphics and branding—as well as custom content—that conveys images and messages specific to your company and products. Upgrade options are available to bridge the gap between these solutions and fully custom apps, and all solutions include back-end metrics to quantify participation and results.

Solution highlights and capabilities include:
  • Digital Catalog enables attendees to explore your products and content in a branded interface. Users explore by category and sub-category—and then share pertinent information to themselves and colleagues via email.
  • Graphical Knowledge Quiz entices attendees to learn about your products to earn points. Staff can leverage the points and messages from the quiz as conversation starters.
  • Graphical Survey captures key attendee attitudes, perceptions and demographics in a custom-branded format. Data is captured and communicated via graphs and spreadsheets.
  • Memory Game challenges attendees to flip and match cards faster than their colleagues. Use of brand images and messages increases message retention.
  • Photo Booth captures attendee photos, applies filters and green screen backgrounds—then either prints the photos onsite or posts them to social media. The result is brand and message awareness that extends beyond your booth—and even beyond your event.
  • Puzzle Game reinforces brand image and messages as attendees compete against the timer to move the puzzle pieces into place. Attendees leave remembering the message found on the face of the solved puzzle.
  • Social Media Aggregator creates an evolving slide show or tiled display fed from sources including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Many attendees will respond to the display by adding their own post—so the final benefit is increased social media coverage for your exhibit and products.
  • Spin-to-Win Game lures attendees with the possibility of prizes. Cultivated images and content reinforce your message as attendees play.
  • Web Survey collects information from your visitors. The collected data can be export in an Excel spreadsheet or graphed to visualize your message.
For more information and pricing, contact Nicole Genarella at evpmarketing@3dexhibits.com.


About 3D Exhibits
Privately held 3D Exhibits is fiercely committed to our clients’ success. We design, fabricate and manage exhibits and events—plus deliver supporting data capture, interactive tools, marketing integration and analytics. Our focus on client service, attention to detail and total program management has propelled our firm to an annual sales volume of $75 million. For more information visit www.3DExhibits.com.


Contact:
evpmarketing@3dexhibits.com





More information about 3D Exhibits...




FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
Banner Displays
Skyline Exhibits
Modular Exhibit Systems
Mark Bric Display
International
Czarnowski
Furniture
FWR Rental Haus
>> More Products



Join the EXHIBITOR Community Search the Site
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
 MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
 FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
 EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
 ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
 FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
 CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
 AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
 NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott