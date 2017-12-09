|
Company News
TradeTec Prepares Design Students for Career Transition
9/12/2017
As a full-service trade show exhibit provider, TradeTec Skyline relies heavily on the creative talent of professional designers. Recently, TradeTec professionals, including their whole design team, hosted about 25 graphic design students from The Illinois Institute of Art – Schaumburg (ILIA) for a day of industry education and candid presentations about transitioning from students to professionals.
Chris Ybarra, Creative Director (and 2004 ILIA graduate,) coordinated and developed this program. He shared topics including conducting effective discovery meetings, designing to client expectations, and understanding business process.
Matt Franklin, Graphic Designer (and 2016 ILIA graduate,) shared a candid account of his recent transition from student to professional designer and conducted an open Q&A session with some of his former classmates.
Abby Georgacopoulos, Director of Marketing (and 2004 ILIA graduate,) presented tips on time management and professionalism as opportunities to help accelerate career growth.
In addition to the presentations, students participated in a live design challenge, where they created structures using common food and office items to test their 3-dimensional creative thinking.
As part of a creative industry, TradeTec believes in giving back to the design community and helping foster development for the next generation of up-and-coming designers. They regularly provide educational events for college students to accomplish two goals: 1 - teach graphic design students how to take their education into the professional world, and 2 – inspire students to apply for their design internship program.
ABOUT TRADETEC SKYLINE
Founded in 1999, TradeTec Skyline produces innovative trade show exhibits with unmatched customer service and a promise of NO POST SHOW BILLING for clients. As a Skyline partner, TradeTec offers the highest quality modular exhibits as well as custom and hybrid solutions. Located just west of Chicago, TradeTec has served over 6,000 clients and completed over 35,000 projects worldwide. They currently manage over 3,500 events each year. Learn more at www.ttchicago.com.
Contact:
aag@ttskyline.com
More information about TradeTec Skyline...
