Company News, Shows & Events

ASTOUND Partners with EDIT: The Expo for Design and Technology

Tweet 9/14/2017

ASTOUND is extremely proud to partner with EDIT: The Expo for Design, Innovation & Technology.



The Festival of the future is taking place from September 28 to October 8, 2017; it is designed to build a platform where global problems are tackled with new ideas and game changing solutions. EDIT believes these problems can be solved when design, innovation and technology all intersect in the right ways.



ASTOUND is in the business of solving problems, creating immersive experiences and engineering the impossible.



"It has been an honor to be a part of the founding EDIT Committee," says Dale Morgan, Founder and CEO of ASTOUND. "When the opportunity came to design and custom fabricate a selection of the curated exhibits and installations at EDIT, it was an obvious yes."



"I have always been fascinated by design, the power of design and its role in problem solving. My team and I are thrilled to be such an integral part of bringing this festival to life," says Dale Morgan, Founder and CEO of ASTOUND.



Set in a 150,000 square-foot abandoned factory, EDIT will bring to life this year's overarching message of Prosperity for all. Working alongside program director and curators, ASTOUND will bring to life the themes of Shelter/Cities, Care and Educate.



Here is a sneak peak of what to expect:



SHELTER/CITIES

Curated by Carlo Ratti Associati, the Shelter and Cities exhibit showcases architectural innovations and technologies that seek to bridge the divide between city and nature, Carlo Ratti's "The Green and the Grey" exhibition envisions what urban communities can – and should – be. Learn how a city's waste can be mined for data, and how shorelines are being redesigned to protect coastal communities from changing climates.



CARE

Curated by Julielynn Wong, you will be amazed as you experience the Care exhibit. From robotic prosthetics to drone-delivered medical supplies and low-cost tools, this exhibition demonstrates how design is rethinking healthcare as we know it today and making it more affordable and accessible for off-grid communities across the globe. This eye-opening display is complemented by an interactive "Drone Zone" and a HealthTech pavilion showcasing everything from assistive robotics to 3D-printed braces and wearable technologies for amputees.



EDUCATE

Curated by Kentaro Toyama, Educate will truly showcase how today's youth are tomorrow's trailblazers. This exhibit will help you discover how we can truly empower the next generation and expand access to education. From tablets featuring crowd-sourced curriculum to enduring technologies like abacuses and slide rulers, this exhibit will take visitors around the world to witness innovative education models that are breaking cycles of poverty and discrimination.



"Our approach to the design of the curated exhibit was simple," says Devan Tomlinson, Design Director at ASTOUND. "Content is the Hero. Each exhibit is infused with so many impactful and amazing stories, the role of our design was to complement them in a unique way. Trying to express this is… words wont really do it justice, you have to come and experience how incredible this is for yourself."



ABOUT ASTOUND

ASTOUND is an award-winning design & fabrication company that specializes in the delivery of state-of-the-art exhibits, events & environments around the world. We envision, design, engineer, fabricate, construct and bring to life anything you can imagine. Our capabilities stem from a multidisciplinary team of architects, designers, fabricators, installers and project managers with the knowledge and ability to deliver nearly anything imaginable, anywhere in the world. For more information go to



ABOUT EDIT

Change the world by design. EDIT is a 150,000-square-foot immersive experience that envisions a world transformed by unparalleled design, innovation and technology solutions. Produced by Design Exchange, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), this ground-breaking inaugural festival will ignite conversations through an array of curated exhibits, compelling talks, and inspiring installations. Inviting some 100,000 visitors to East Harbour (formerly Unilever soap factory) in Toronto's Port Lands, EDIT challenges visitors and participants to consider how we can make the world a better place. Together. For more information go to





canand@astoundgroup.com











