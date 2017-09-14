|
|
|
|
|
New Products
Georgia Expo Launches Pipe and Drape Next, Featuring the CastleTop
9/14/2017
Georgia Expo Manufacturing, a 30 year veteran in the Pipe and Drape industry, is all about creating products that provide solutions. Pipe and Drape is already known for its ability to hide, divide, and define space for event professionals but it is not without its drawbacks. Over time, slots on the uprights can become damaged with frequent use. Pipe and Drape Next with CastleTop® eliminates that issue and boasts several other advantages.
The patent pending CastleTop® is an injection molded polymer composite construction, or in other words, a strong and durable plastic that sits right on to the top of the upright. The hook-ends of drape supports can then fit snugly into the top of the upright and spare their slots from damage while saving valuable set up and take down time. “The main advantage is that you only have to add this one piece to solve a multitude of problems and it works with all style drape supports on the market, meaning you can use your existing inventory,” says V.P. of Sales and Marketing, Amanda Gray, “Our aim is to make this advancement attainable and affordable – we’re less than half the price of competitor products.”
Uprights that feature the CastleTop® add-on are part of the Pipe and Drape Next line. Georgia Expo will be selling it as a complete unit on all upright models as wells a retrofit/repair piece to add on to existing inventory. Sizes are available for all industry standard pipe diameters and the new features include the following benefits:
About Georgia Expo
Georgia Expo was established in 1986 and is your one-stop shop for Pipe, Drape, and Event Equipment needs! We manufacture and sell all types of exhibition products including Pipe, Drape, Back Wall, Room Partitions, Room Dividers, Table Skirting, Stage Skirting, Expo Tables, Crowd Control Stanchions, Easels, Disposable Waste Containers, Storage Solutions and more! We are known for our outstanding quality, hard to beat prices, and exceptional customer service. Georgia Expo is the authority on everything Pipe and Drape. For more information go to www.georgiaexpo.com.
Contact:
Kevin@georgiaexpo.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
