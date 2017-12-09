|
|
|
|
|
Venues & Destinations
Greater Fort Lauderdale’s Tourism Industry Rebounds After Hurricane Irma
9/12/2017
The Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau is pleased to advise the destination is no longer under any weather watches, warnings or advisories following Hurricane Irma. The Florida east coast destination fared well as the storm moved away from the area in a more southwesterly direction on Sunday, September 10, and winds began to lessen. Weather conditions are currently good and cleanup efforts are underway, with some businesses and residents still without power.
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Port Everglades resumed operations at 4:00 am today. Four cruise ships that were delayed due to the storm are scheduled to return to Port Everglades today and Wednesday. The Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center is fully operational.
Many of Greater Fort Lauderdale’s hotels remained open during the storm providing shelter and accommodations to visitors and residents. Hotels along the area’s coast line have reported no damage and are in the process of reopening by the end of this weekend as power is restored, per Florida Power & Light.
“We are blessed for sure,” said Stacy Ritter, President/CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The storm was bigger than ever imagined and very concerning for our visitors and 1.9 million residents. Broward County was well prepared with emergency services, and cleanup activities are taking place throughout the area. The high-code standards of our many new buildings showed that good construction pays off. We expect to be back to normal operations and welcoming vacationers and scheduled meetings and conference attendees shortly.”
About Greater Fort Lauderdale
From the seagrass to the sawgrass, Greater Fort Lauderdale, located in Broward County, boasts more than 34,000 lodging accommodations at a variety of hotels, luxury spa resorts, and Superior Small Lodgings reflecting a vibrant cosmopolitan vibe. Visitors enjoy 23 miles of Blue Wave certified beaches, discover 300+ miles of inland waterways that run from the Intracoastal Waterway to the Everglades, dine at thousands of restaurants and eateries, get immersed in a thriving arts and culture scene and indulge in top shopping. For more information, contact the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau at (800) 22-SUNNY or visit www.sunny.org.
Contact:
jessicasavage@broward.org
|
|
|
|