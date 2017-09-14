trending Sponsored Content

Shepard Hires Cory Smith as Managing Director of Digital Solutions

Tweet 9/14/2017

Shepard announced today the expansion of their marketing and strategy services with the hire of Cory Smith as Managing Director of Digital Solutions. Cory’s role will be to work with clients to grow attendance and enhance customer experience with the activation of strategic technology planning at each touchpoint for the event.



Cory will join Shepard’s marketing services team which provides supplemental services for their clients to help design events and optimize their acquisition, retention, and engagement efforts. The demand for expertise in the creation of engaging experiences has risen in the past few years, increasing the need for strategic implementation of event and marketing technology.



Cory brings a wealth of expertise to Shepard, having most recently served as Group Director over several media properties in marketing communications for a well-known business media company. In his twenty-five year career, Cory has managed over twenty-six different annual events in twelve different industry sectors including three of the largest trade shows in the United States. Throughout his career, Cory has sourced and implemented many martech and event technology solutions for audience acquisition, customer journey, attendee tracking and managed the data analysis for strategic event positioning. He has been recognized through promotion and company awards programs for solid performance and leadership abilities.



“As technology continues to permeate the event world, we want to ensure our clients have access to the latest products and services that best fit their needs” said Steve Basch, chief executive officer, “Cory adds a unique combination of skills and experience to our marketing services team so that we continue to provide best-in-industry consultation to our clients.”



The ongoing investment in expert personnel is evidence of Shepard’s commitment to providing innovative and progressive solutions for all their customer’s exhibition and meeting needs.





About Shepard

Shepard is a nationwide, full-service event production company transforming spaces into engaging and immersive environments. With over 100 years’ experience, they provide corporate events, tradeshows, conferences, and exhibits with the solutions needed to produce fresh and evolving face-to-face experiences. Our solutions include marketing strategy, creative and design, logistics, event technology, digital tools, and production and entertainment. For more information go to





Contact:

theexchange@shepardes.com









