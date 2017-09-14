|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
How to Budget for International Trade Shows EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Expo 2017 Award Winners Shows & Events
Destination DC Announces Record 2016 Visitation and FY2018 Plans at Annual Marketing Outlook Meeting International
Buenos Aires Rises as Latin America’s Leading Smart City EXHIBITOR News
Expo 2017 People’s Choice Voting Now Open Company News
The Trade Group Relocating to Grapevine, Texas EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine’s RFI/RFP Survey Finds Disparities Between Vendors and Clients People
HCEA Presents Distinguished Service Award to Michael Seymour of 3D Exhibits EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine and HCEA Announce Co-location Partnership
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Shepard Hires Cory Smith as Managing Director of Digital Solutions
9/14/2017
Shepard announced today the expansion of their marketing and strategy services with the hire of Cory Smith as Managing Director of Digital Solutions. Cory’s role will be to work with clients to grow attendance and enhance customer experience with the activation of strategic technology planning at each touchpoint for the event.
Cory will join Shepard’s marketing services team which provides supplemental services for their clients to help design events and optimize their acquisition, retention, and engagement efforts. The demand for expertise in the creation of engaging experiences has risen in the past few years, increasing the need for strategic implementation of event and marketing technology.
Cory brings a wealth of expertise to Shepard, having most recently served as Group Director over several media properties in marketing communications for a well-known business media company. In his twenty-five year career, Cory has managed over twenty-six different annual events in twelve different industry sectors including three of the largest trade shows in the United States. Throughout his career, Cory has sourced and implemented many martech and event technology solutions for audience acquisition, customer journey, attendee tracking and managed the data analysis for strategic event positioning. He has been recognized through promotion and company awards programs for solid performance and leadership abilities.
“As technology continues to permeate the event world, we want to ensure our clients have access to the latest products and services that best fit their needs” said Steve Basch, chief executive officer, “Cory adds a unique combination of skills and experience to our marketing services team so that we continue to provide best-in-industry consultation to our clients.”
The ongoing investment in expert personnel is evidence of Shepard’s commitment to providing innovative and progressive solutions for all their customer’s exhibition and meeting needs.
About Shepard
Shepard is a nationwide, full-service event production company transforming spaces into engaging and immersive environments. With over 100 years’ experience, they provide corporate events, tradeshows, conferences, and exhibits with the solutions needed to produce fresh and evolving face-to-face experiences. Our solutions include marketing strategy, creative and design, logistics, event technology, digital tools, and production and entertainment. For more information go to www.shepardes.com.
Contact:
theexchange@shepardes.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|