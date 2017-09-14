|
|
|
|
|
Company News
Nimlok Cincinnati Launches New Website
9/14/2017
Nimlok®, a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, announces that Nimlok Cincinnati, the expert exclusive Nimlok distributor in Cincinnati, OH, recently launched a new website, which boasts a robust product catalog and mobile-friendly, modern design. “Nimlok Cincinnati takes pride in offering a wide scope of exhibit and display products, from small, portable displays, to large custom exhibit solutions,” said Brian Aikman, president of Nimlok Cincinnati. “Our new website showcases this wide product offering scope while communicating our commitment to serving our clients.”
Featuring a wide range of portable trade show display products and a library of custom and semi-custom trade show display examples, Nimlok Cincinnati’s new website serves as the primary hub for people to learn more about the company’s capabilities, products and services.
Learn more about Nimlok Cincinnati’s offerings by visiting their newly launched website at www.nimlokcincinnati.com.
About Nimlok
Nimlok®, a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, is a global leader in delivering face-to-face marketing experiences, including trade show exhibits, event environments and permanent solutions for branding spaces. Now in its fourth decade, Nimlok works via a network of 200 partners in 56 countries to provide strategy and execution in custom modular design, construction, installation, dismantling and storage of trade show displays. For more information go to www.nimlok.com.
Contact:
amyb@orbus.com
More information about Nimlok...
|
|
|
|