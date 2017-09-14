trending Sponsored Content

People

Exhibit Systems Adds Two Professionals to Project Management, Administrative Teams

9/14/2017

Exhibit Systems has strengthened its project management and administrative teams with the addition of two professionals who bring in-depth industry expertise and strong commitments to customer service.



Mark Rognsvoog, a new project manager at Exhibit Systems, is a U.S. Army veteran with more than two decades’ experience in designing and creating trade show exhibits. Amber Racey is an accounts receivable specialist, with additional responsibilities in customer service and general administration.



“We are thrilled to welcome Mark and Amber to our team, where their passion for great customer service and creative, engaging products is shared by all,” said David Jentz, Executive Vice-President of Exhibit Systems. “Their talents mesh extremely well with our strategic growth plans, which include positioning of Exhibit Systems as the region’s leading full-service trade show and marketing services company.”



Mark Rognsvoog has spent his entire professional career in the trade show exhibit industry, following an honorable discharge after nearly a decade of military service. As project manager, he oversees the production of exhibits and displays, from conception to construction, closely monitoring all processes to ensure completion on time and on budget.



Rognsvoog comes to Exhibit Systems from Catalyst. He previously worked nearly two decades at Derse, where his responsibilities covered account management, sales, project management, hands-on production, and overseeing a long-term program with the state of Wisconsin for installation of highway signs.



Rognsvoog served more than nine years in the U.S. Army, mainly in Special Operations. He spent most of his enlistment traveling the world with the 1st Special Forces Group and the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. He served as a non-commissioned officer during Desert Shield/Desert Storm before his transition to civilian life.



Amber Racey comes to Exhibit Systems from DX1/PowerSports Network, where she worked in sales and customer service for its multiple online marketing platforms. Her background includes management and customer service experience in the banking, telecommunications and retail sectors. She is studying for a B.S. in accounting from Herzing University, with an expected 2018 graduation.



Exhibit Systems offers comprehensive design, fabrication and support in exhibits, graphics, event design and production. Its core focus is on providing outstanding face-to-face marketing solutions and customer service through establishing and sustaining trusted partnerships with clients. Customers enjoy the convenience of online ordering and asset management of exhibit properties. Exhibit Systems also offers rental exhibits, storage, transportation and on-site installation and dismantling of exhibits. More information is available by calling (262) 432-8410 or visiting



Results Marketing, a division of Exhibit Systems, provides cohesive, integrated marketing strategies that deliver powerful customized messages via the right medium, at the right time. Its targeted outreach generates business-building leads, and nurtures them to create productive, mutually-beneficial long-term relationships.





