Company News
GCI Graphics to Hold Ribbon Cutting and Open House on September 28
9/14/2017
GCI Graphics, the grand format printing solutions provider, will hold a special Ribbon Cutting and Open House on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at the company’s production facility in Atlanta.
GCI Graphics recently expanded into a new 40,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art production facility that provides additional efficiencies for printing and finishing clients’ grand format printing projects. This special event will give attendees an opportunity to tour the new facility and experience the unique capabilities GCI Graphics offers as part of the Exploring, Inc. family of companies.
The event is co-sponsored by EFI and Better Life Technology, Dixie Plywood, Hardwoods, Inc., Next Wave and Polymershapes. The schedule includes:
Industry and community members are invited to this free event. Please RSVP by September 21 at http://bit.ly/GCI-event.
About GCI Graphics
GCI Graphics, an Exploring, Inc. company, offers extensive experience and a wide scope of capabilities to meet clients’ grand format printing needs for retail and point of purchase advertising, marketing tours, live events, architectural signage, trade shows, and museums. The company’s total digital print solutions include wallcoverings, vehicle wraps, custom-printed fabric projects, printable flooring, and banners, as well as retail environments, billboards, signs, and more. GCI Graphics offers printing, finishing, product installation, and fulfillment. Learn more at www.gcigraphics.com.
Contact:
abucklin@exploring.com
