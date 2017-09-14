|
|
|
|
|
Venues & Destinations
Kansas City Breaks Tourism Records
9/14/2017
According to new research released today, the Kansas City region welcomed 25.2 million visitors in 2016, a new record for the destination. The number of visitors grew 2.1 percent from the previous year, meaning that Kansas City welcomed about 500,000 more visitors than in 2015. This growth in travel is just one of the new findings from research commissioned by Visit KC, the city’s hospitality and tourism organization.
Conducted every two years by the firms of Tourism Economics and Longwoods International, the studies examine the economic impact of tourism and the profile of travelers to the Kansas City region, as defined by the counties of Jackson, Clay, Platte, Johnson and Wyandotte.
The research supports the conclusion that tourism remains a vital and growing component of the Kansas City economy. Among the other findings in the economic impact study:
The new research also shows continued growth in tourism spending throughout the metro. Jackson County accounted for nearly half of visitor spending in the Kansas City region at 47 percent. Tourism dollars in Johnson County contributing another 23 percent and Wyandotte County accounted for at least 6 percent (holding steady from 2014).
In addition to gains on the economic front, the 2016 visitor profile study also revealed the demographic makeup of Kansas City’s average traveler:
About Visit KC
Visit KC is a non-profit organization whose mission is to ignite global passion for visiting Kansas City. Through marketing, sales and service of the convention and tourism industries, Visit KC supports a vital and growing component of the local economy—generating nearly 48,000 jobs and $5.5 billion in economic impact annually. For more information about Kansas City, go to VisitKC.com.
Contact:
pr@visitkc.com
|
|
|
|