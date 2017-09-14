trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITOR News

International

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

People

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

Shows & Events

Help PMMI and PACK EXPO Support Urgent Needs of Hurricane Victims

Tweet 9/14/2017

As Florida and the southeastern United States struggle to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, is continuing fundraising efforts, announcing funds raised through PACK gives BACK™ will go to the American Red Cross to aid in relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma.



In addition, PMMI established a donation link (



“With such widespread damage, the need for donations is greater than ever. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by these deadly storms, including PMMI members and customers along with their families,” says Chuck Yuska, president and CEO, PMMI. “We are proud of the industry response so far, with over $25,000 in donations through our web link alone and more coming in every day. But more is needed to support the efforts of the Red Cross in aiding the victims of these disasters.”



PACK gives BACK, an annual fundraising event, sponsored by Rockwell Automation, will feature legendary rock and roll band, The Doobie Brothers and will take place Monday, Sept. 25th at 4 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Las Vegas Convention Center, during PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2017 (Sept. 25-27).



“For years, The PACK EXPO community has generously opened their hearts and wallets to help those less fortunate, and this year the need is even more immediate. The victims of these hurricanes need our help now, and will continue to rely on support from organizations like the American Red Cross for many months to come,” says Jim Pittas, COO, PMMI. “Since announcing that this year’s proceeds will go toward hurricane relief, PACK gives BACK ticket sales have soared. We hope that momentum continues.”



Tickets for PACK gives BACK are available online for registered PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO attendees and exhibitors at





About PMMI

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, represents more than 800 North American manufacturers and suppliers of equipment, components and materials as well as providers of related equipment and services to the packaging and processing industry. We work to advance a variety of industries by connecting consumer goods companies with manufacturing solutions through the world-class PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows, leading trade media and a wide range of resources to empower our members. The PACK EXPO trade shows unite the world of packaging and processing to advance the industries they serve: PACK EXPO International, PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Healthcare Packaging EXPO, PACK EXPO East, EXPO PACK México, EXPO PACK Guadalajara and ProFood Tech. PMMI Media Group connects manufacturers to the latest solutions, trends and innovations in packaging and processing year-round through brands including Packaging World, Automation World, Healthcare Packaging, Contract Packaging, ProFood World and Packaging + Processing OEM. PMMI Business Drivers assist members in pursuing operational excellence through workforce development initiatives, deliver actionable business intelligence on economic, market and industry trends to support members' growth strategies, and actively connect the supply chain throughout the year. Learn more at





Contact:

smarais@pmmi.org









As Florida and the southeastern United States struggle to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, is continuing fundraising efforts, announcing funds raised through PACK gives BACK™ will go to the American Red Cross to aid in relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma.In addition, PMMI established a donation link ( www.pmmi.org/we-care ) and will match all funds donated to the American Red Cross up to $100,000.“With such widespread damage, the need for donations is greater than ever. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by these deadly storms, including PMMI members and customers along with their families,” says Chuck Yuska, president and CEO, PMMI. “We are proud of the industry response so far, with over $25,000 in donations through our web link alone and more coming in every day. But more is needed to support the efforts of the Red Cross in aiding the victims of these disasters.”PACK gives BACK, an annual fundraising event, sponsored by Rockwell Automation, will feature legendary rock and roll band, The Doobie Brothers and will take place Monday, Sept. 25th at 4 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Las Vegas Convention Center, during PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2017 (Sept. 25-27).“For years, The PACK EXPO community has generously opened their hearts and wallets to help those less fortunate, and this year the need is even more immediate. The victims of these hurricanes need our help now, and will continue to rely on support from organizations like the American Red Cross for many months to come,” says Jim Pittas, COO, PMMI. “Since announcing that this year’s proceeds will go toward hurricane relief, PACK gives BACK ticket sales have soared. We hope that momentum continues.”Tickets for PACK gives BACK are available online for registered PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO attendees and exhibitors at www.packexpolasvegas.com/pack-gives-back and cost $75 each (buy 10, and get the 10th ticket free). Buy your ticket today and do your part to support the recovery effort.About PMMIPMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, represents more than 800 North American manufacturers and suppliers of equipment, components and materials as well as providers of related equipment and services to the packaging and processing industry. We work to advance a variety of industries by connecting consumer goods companies with manufacturing solutions through the world-class PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows, leading trade media and a wide range of resources to empower our members. The PACK EXPO trade shows unite the world of packaging and processing to advance the industries they serve: PACK EXPO International, PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Healthcare Packaging EXPO, PACK EXPO East, EXPO PACK México, EXPO PACK Guadalajara and ProFood Tech. PMMI Media Group connects manufacturers to the latest solutions, trends and innovations in packaging and processing year-round through brands including Packaging World, Automation World, Healthcare Packaging, Contract Packaging, ProFood World and Packaging + Processing OEM. PMMI Business Drivers assist members in pursuing operational excellence through workforce development initiatives, deliver actionable business intelligence on economic, market and industry trends to support members' growth strategies, and actively connect the supply chain throughout the year. Learn more at www.Packexpo.com and www.PMMIMediaGroup.com and PMMI.org Tweet



