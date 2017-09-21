trending Sponsored Content

submit your news

AlliedPRA New Orleans Named Among Fastest-Growing Businesses

Tweet 9/21/2017

AlliedPRA, Inc., a firm, which leads the Destination Management sector (DMC) sector of the Business Events Industry through 26 locations and $115 million in system revenue, announces AlliedPRA New Orleans has been named to the inaugural Seminole 100, the fastest-growing businesses in America owned by Florida State University Alumni, as awarded by the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship. The group is among some of the most innovative and profitable businesses in the country, and the Moran Institute has developed this honor to recognize them.



“We are thrilled to be named among the fastest-growing businesses in America owned by Florida State University alumni,” shared O’Hara. “Having been placed among this distinguished list of Seminole 100 serves as a testament to the commitment to entrepreneurship instilled in our team, so that we continuously deliver the innovative, world-class destination services and experiences our clients have come to know us for. As a team, we work hard to create value for our clients and know that events are extraordinary levers which inspire moving careers, businesses and entire industries forward as a result of the work we do. We have incredible strengths to leverage which will undoubtedly change the global landscape of corporate events in the future and we are excited to be recognized for our efforts. I owe much of my success to my experiences at Florida State University, and am a proud alumni and supporter to this day. That makes this recognition extremely special to me.”





About the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship

The Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship, housed in FSU's College of Business, cultivates, trains and inspires entrepreneurial leaders through world-class executive education, applied training, public recognition and leading-edge research.



About AlliedPRA

Founded in 1981, AlliedPRA is a leading event management and solutions firm in the US, with a reach in over 100 destinations, serving some of the most respected brands in every major industry sector. Visit



AlliedPRA Coverage

AlliedPRA destinations are served by wholly-owned and franchise operations in Arizona, Aspen, Atlanta, Austin, Beaver Creek, Chicago, Colorado Springs, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Hawaii, Jackson Hole, Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New England, New Orleans, New York, Northern California, Orange County, Orlando, Palm Springs, Park City, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego, Santa Barbara, South Florida, Vail, and Washington, D.C.



AlliedPRA also connects clients to global partners who specialize in tailoring destinations needs while adhering to the same quality standards found in each location. Additional global locations are serviced by our strategic partners in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America and Latin America through 2B UK, Cantrav Destination Management Services, IVI DMC2, DMC Incentive Travel Iceland, KeyCall France and venuesworld.com.



For information on the complete portfolio of services, please email: globalsales@alliedpra.com or simply visit





