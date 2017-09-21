trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITOR News

International

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

People

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

Awards

WAC Lighting Captures Three First Place 2017 Lighting for Tomorrow Awards

Tweet 9/21/2017

The CEE announced 23 of its 2017 Lighting for Tomorrow Awards to industry professionals during the American Lighting Association (ALA) Conference in Vancouver. Making LFT history, New York-based WAC Lighting captured three first prize honors. CEE is a consortium of efficiency program administrators from the US and Canada.



Lighting for Tomorrow is a competition that challenges manufacturers to develop residential lighting products that successfully incorporate advances in both design and energy efficiency. By recognizing exceptional new products, Lighting for Tomorrow seeks to meet consumer expectations and leap over market barriers that inhibit the adoption and use of energy efficient residential lighting products.



“We thought we had the trifecta last year with the one win and the two honorable mentions. This year, I can’t believe we WON first place three times making Lighting For Tomorrow history," explained WAC Lighting President Shelley Wald.



“We are humbled for being recognized by the esteemed members of the lighting and energy community for products that solve challenges across our three key categories—track, under cabinet and down lighting,” continued Ms. Wald. “It certainly motivates us to keep giving it our best.”



SILO 2020 LED Track/Rail Luminaire offers superior light output in a small, unobtrusive design with a wide range of dynamic beam adjustments and is engineered with a single source LED, optical and thermal management in a slender die-cast body. Judges stated, “This is a single fixture that can easily do multiple things, providing true versatility and value. The flexibility and adjustability coupled with glare control and quality optics is a real asset!”



The 2-inch OCULUX Adjustable LED Luminaire is designed to fit into tight plenum spaces that are under four inches and ideal for installation within fine interiors or exteriors. Judges’ remarks include “With its great color and color rendering, this clever product isn’t so obviously an LED as similar market options. A small but effective specialty downlight”



DUO AC LED Light Bar provides a perfect under cabinet lighting solution with a flick of the switch alternating between 2700K and 3000K color temperatures, depending on your lighting needs. Using a 98 percent efficient reflector, LED light from inside the housing is diffused inside the mixing chamber in order to create evenly distributed illumination. According to the Judges, the DUO AC Light Bar is “A bright, slim design that changes color at the flip of a switch.”



The 2017 judging panel met on June 6-8 at the UL University facility in North Carolina and reviewed over 130 different products, including LED indoor fixtures, LED outdoor fixtures, LED retrofit kits, LED replacement lamps, OLEDs, lighting control devices, connected lighting products, and ceiling fan lights. The judges viewed products that demonstrated developments in form factor and construction while taking advantage of solid-state lighting technology.



Organized by the American Lighting Association (ALA), the Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE) and Underwriter Labs (UL), the 16th Annual Lighting for Tomorrow Competition was originally established to identify manufacturers with exceptional innovative products that inspire customers and meet stringent requirements of energy efficiency programs. Since 2002, the competition has recognized new, highly functional and beautiful residential lighting products that are energy efficient and appeal to savvy, style-conscious buyers. The Competition helps the industry advance by introducing high quality and innovative designs while contributing to the energy efficiency movement among industry leaders and consumers alike.





About WAC Lighting

WAC Lighting believes that a key part of being a Responsible Lighting company is to provide a product offering that is progressive in both design and technology. Groundbreaking innovations in LEDs, materials engineering and creative optical design are paving the way for endless possibilities. With over 100 engineers on staff across four factories, WAC puts creative and forward thinking minds behind solving the most challenging lighting needs with lighting technologies.



As a family owned business WAC chooses to manufacture products responsibility with zero landfill impact and help to preserve the planet for our children and grandchildren. Optimized electronics in upscale luminaire designs including a full range of energy-efficient LED products from Task, Recessed, Track, Accent, and Decorative lighting, to a groundbreaking LED Landscape line.



WAC Lighting is headquarted in Port Washington, NY. 1.800.525.2588. For more information go to





Contact:

christopher@cpmediarelations.com









The CEE announced 23 of its 2017 Lighting for Tomorrow Awards to industry professionals during the American Lighting Association (ALA) Conference in Vancouver. Making LFT history, New York-based WAC Lighting captured three first prize honors. CEE is a consortium of efficiency program administrators from the US and Canada.Lighting for Tomorrow is a competition that challenges manufacturers to develop residential lighting products that successfully incorporate advances in both design and energy efficiency. By recognizing exceptional new products, Lighting for Tomorrow seeks to meet consumer expectations and leap over market barriers that inhibit the adoption and use of energy efficient residential lighting products.“We thought we had the trifecta last year with the one win and the two honorable mentions. This year, I can’t believe we WON first place three times making Lighting For Tomorrow history," explained WAC Lighting President Shelley Wald.“We are humbled for being recognized by the esteemed members of the lighting and energy community for products that solve challenges across our three key categories—track, under cabinet and down lighting,” continued Ms. Wald. “It certainly motivates us to keep giving it our best.”SILO 2020 LED Track/Rail Luminaire offers superior light output in a small, unobtrusive design with a wide range of dynamic beam adjustments and is engineered with a single source LED, optical and thermal management in a slender die-cast body. Judges stated, “This is a single fixture that can easily do multiple things, providing true versatility and value. The flexibility and adjustability coupled with glare control and quality optics is a real asset!”The 2-inch OCULUX Adjustable LED Luminaire is designed to fit into tight plenum spaces that are under four inches and ideal for installation within fine interiors or exteriors. Judges’ remarks include “With its great color and color rendering, this clever product isn’t so obviously an LED as similar market options. A small but effective specialty downlight”DUO AC LED Light Bar provides a perfect under cabinet lighting solution with a flick of the switch alternating between 2700K and 3000K color temperatures, depending on your lighting needs. Using a 98 percent efficient reflector, LED light from inside the housing is diffused inside the mixing chamber in order to create evenly distributed illumination. According to the Judges, the DUO AC Light Bar is “A bright, slim design that changes color at the flip of a switch.”The 2017 judging panel met on June 6-8 at the UL University facility in North Carolina and reviewed over 130 different products, including LED indoor fixtures, LED outdoor fixtures, LED retrofit kits, LED replacement lamps, OLEDs, lighting control devices, connected lighting products, and ceiling fan lights. The judges viewed products that demonstrated developments in form factor and construction while taking advantage of solid-state lighting technology.Organized by the American Lighting Association (ALA), the Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE) and Underwriter Labs (UL), the 16th Annual Lighting for Tomorrow Competition was originally established to identify manufacturers with exceptional innovative products that inspire customers and meet stringent requirements of energy efficiency programs. Since 2002, the competition has recognized new, highly functional and beautiful residential lighting products that are energy efficient and appeal to savvy, style-conscious buyers. The Competition helps the industry advance by introducing high quality and innovative designs while contributing to the energy efficiency movement among industry leaders and consumers alike.About WAC LightingWAC Lighting believes that a key part of being a Responsible Lighting company is to provide a product offering that is progressive in both design and technology. Groundbreaking innovations in LEDs, materials engineering and creative optical design are paving the way for endless possibilities. With over 100 engineers on staff across four factories, WAC puts creative and forward thinking minds behind solving the most challenging lighting needs with lighting technologies.As a family owned business WAC chooses to manufacture products responsibility with zero landfill impact and help to preserve the planet for our children and grandchildren. Optimized electronics in upscale luminaire designs including a full range of energy-efficient LED products from Task, Recessed, Track, Accent, and Decorative lighting, to a groundbreaking LED Landscape line.WAC Lighting is headquarted in Port Washington, NY. 1.800.525.2588. For more information go to www.waclighting.com Tweet



