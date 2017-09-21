WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
People
mg Adds Sanchita Tucker to Design Team
9/21/2017
mg is pleased to announce a new addition to its design team. Sanchita Tucker has joined mg’s design staff in Pleasant Prairie. A recent graduate of FIT’s graduate program in exhibit design, Tucker is originally from New Delhi, India, and brings a diverse design background that includes exhibition and retail projects.

She designed fashion and interiors while she was in India then moved into set design before becoming interested in exhibit design which led her to apply to FIT’s prestigious Master’s program. While at FIT, Tucker met Rob Majerowski, mg VP of creative. Majerowski has served as a FIT program mentor for several years. After graduation, Tucker worked briefly in museum design and when a position became available at mg, she was excited at the opportunity to relocate to Pleasant Prairie.

For more information about mg, go to www.simplymg.com.


Contact:
bolson@simplymg.com





More information about mg...




