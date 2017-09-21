|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Measuring Success in Today's Trade Show Environment EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Expo 2017 Award Winners Shows & Events
Destination DC Announces Record 2016 Visitation and FY2018 Plans at Annual Marketing Outlook Meeting EXHIBITOR News
Expo 2017 People’s Choice Voting Now Open International
Buenos Aires Rises as Latin America’s Leading Smart City Company News
The Trade Group Relocating to Grapevine, Texas EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine’s RFI/RFP Survey Finds Disparities Between Vendors and Clients People
HCEA Presents Distinguished Service Award to Michael Seymour of 3D Exhibits EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine and HCEA Announce Co-location Partnership
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
mg Adds Sanchita Tucker to Design Team
9/21/2017
mg is pleased to announce a new addition to its design team. Sanchita Tucker has joined mg’s design staff in Pleasant Prairie. A recent graduate of FIT’s graduate program in exhibit design, Tucker is originally from New Delhi, India, and brings a diverse design background that includes exhibition and retail projects.
She designed fashion and interiors while she was in India then moved into set design before becoming interested in exhibit design which led her to apply to FIT’s prestigious Master’s program. While at FIT, Tucker met Rob Majerowski, mg VP of creative. Majerowski has served as a FIT program mentor for several years. After graduation, Tucker worked briefly in museum design and when a position became available at mg, she was excited at the opportunity to relocate to Pleasant Prairie.
For more information about mg, go to www.simplymg.com.
Contact:
bolson@simplymg.com
More information about mg...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|