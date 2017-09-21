trending Sponsored Content

Company News

Post-Up Stand Adds Fifth Dye Sublimation Printing System

Tweet 9/21/2017

Post-Up Stand, a company in Cleveland, Ohio that produces custom trade show displays and advertising signage, announces that it has added a fifth dye sublimation printing system including a Monti Antonio Heat Press, to continue to meet its customer bases’ demand for custom dye sublimation printed products.



Post-Up Stand’s newest dye sublimation printing system consists of a 10-foot Mimaki Printer and Monti Antonio Heat Press, giving it three 10-foot wide dye sublimation printing systems as well two 8-foot wide dye sublimation printing systems and three total Monti Antonio Heat Presses. Dye sublimation printing has quickly become one of the best and highest demanded printing technologies in the trade show, advertising signage and display industry and is one of the fastest growing parts of Post-Up Stand’s business.



Post-Up Stand uses dye sublimation printing systems to produce several different dye sub fabric banner displays and table covers in a two-step process. The large format Mimaki printer prints the images in reverse on heat resistant transfer paper. Special ink prints the image on the transfer paper then is inserted into the heat press which is heated to 390 degrees (F) and the image is pressed into white fabric. The heat vaporizes the ink and the fabric absorbs it, taking on the image in full, clear color and is 100% dry upon after cycling through the heat press. These fabrics will maintain the printed image even when machine washed in cold water. Learn more about dye sublimation printing.



The new digital Mimaki printer and Monti Antonio Heat Press will be operated out of Post-Up Stand’s Pennsylvania Avenue facility in Maple Heights, Ohio which also houses several different printers including a Mimaki UV Printer. Post-Up Stand owns 83,400 square feet of property for in-house printing and manufacturing, customer service, and storage. The company’s wide ranging customer base consists of retail, education, hospital and financial industries.





About Post-Up Stand

Post-Up Stand, founded in 2004 and based in Cleveland, OH, specializes in banner stands and trade show displays. The company’s large warehouse includes a vast inventory of in-stock display items and is dedicated to printing, production, storage, and office space. The company prides itself on a 48 hour turnaround time after proof approval and a focus on customer satisfaction with around 60,000 customers throughout the United States and Canada. Post-Up Stand was recognized and ranked by Inc. Magazine on their list of the 5,000 fastest growing companies in America in both 2010 and 2011. For more information go to





Contact:

justin.lada@postupstand.com











