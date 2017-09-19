trending Sponsored Content

Company News

Xanita and Resource Design to Introduce Sustainable Exhibit Materials at 2017 SGIA Expo, New Orleans, October 10-12

9/19/2017

Nestled below the foothills of the world renowned Western Cape Wine Region is a little known company manufacturing a world benchmark in sustainable materials. Engineered fibre board (EFB) is the light weight, non toxic and sustainable substitute for MDF, particle board and plastics currently used in most exhibition halls globally. In October this wonder-board will be expo-sed at SGIA in New Orleans, 10 -12 October 2017. Xanita chose this prestigious event, as it provides "professionals with the know-how, advice and knowledge on imaging technologies to enhance, complete or create products and capabilities."



Xanita is a EFB manufactured from recycled waste paper. It is printable can be shaped, is load bearing and re-pulpable. Non-toxic and allowing drastically more efficient logistics, handling and reduced labour this material allows true sustainability. Offshoot plus-points are superb booth acoustics and safer working environment for on site crew.



Operating since 2005 Xanita teamed up with exhibition specialist Resource Design in 2011. Together they pioneered ‘eco-xpo’ in the relatively small Southern African market. Even with this limitation the companies have been able to create viable business and grow year on year. With the international alignment to ISO20121 standards (International Standard – Event Sustainability Management System) this material category has gained even more relevance. Major players have adopted the sustainable path and statements like "Environmental and social responsibility has always been the heart of Freeman and guides our business," from Jeff Chase, Vice President of Sustainability for Freeman, reaffirm industry sentiment.



To demonstrate the logistic capability the entire 6x6m booth including flooring will be freighted in a single package to site. Here two staff will assemble the booth. The same staff will be on hand to meet with visitors and potential users of this certified product. Prospective end users , converters and bulk stockists of materials would all benefit by chatting to this enthusiastic team.







In a roundabout way, EXHIBITOR Magazine had a profound influence on the use of sustainable products in SA. Having been in the industry for almost 30 years the founders of Resource Design found inspiration in a publication called the Inconvenient Booth. Coupled to a chance meeting with old friends Xanita it led to an eruption of green-designs and the birth of Resource Design. They will also be on hand to share design ideas, logistic solutions and other discoveries that have helped them grow in South Africa. While economic pressures squeeze the traditional linear economy, it can be seen that more adaptable circular economy based models are also more resilient. This emphasizes the principle that true sustainability is financial sustainability.



Just like the fine wines of the Cape this product has a rich heritage and brings the same qualities of craftmanship to be blended with the vibrant designs, possibilities and technologies of the USA market place.





ABOUT RESOURCE DESIGN and XANITA

Resource Design in collaboration with Xanita provides designs and installation of sustainable exhibition stands, pavilions, events and convention exhibitions. For more information go to www.resourcedesign.co.za and www.xanita.com , or visit booth 4445 at SGIA.





Contact:

gary@resourcedesign.co.za









