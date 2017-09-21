trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITOR News

International

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

People

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

Venues & Destinations

Jacksonville Meetings and Conventions Venues Open Following Hurricane Irma

Tweet 9/21/2017

Jacksonville’s meetings and conventions facilities are open following Hurricane Irma, and the Visit Jacksonville Sales and Services team is ready to assist groups looking to book their next event in our destination.



With the flood waters receding, and most of the high-water issues contained to residential areas of the city, nearly all of Jacksonville’s tourism and meetings and conventions facilities are operating at 100 percent capacity. Most importantly, Jacksonville has reported that no groups have cancelled upcoming meetings in the city.



“Fortunately, our Convention Center was not affected by Hurricane Irma, and all but one of our Downtown Convention hotels are open for business,” said Paul Astleford, President and CEO, Visit Jacksonville. “Unprecedented resources are being put towards restoring the affected areas and businesses. However, we are very happy to report that our tourism and meetings/conventions infrastructure is near completely restored and open for business. We feel for the other areas which were hard hit and hope that they can recover as quickly as possible.”



Jacksonville’s beach communities and extensive park system saw little impact from the storm, and just one of Jacksonville’s 160 hotels has yet to reopen due to issues related to Irma. Areas of Downtown Jacksonville that saw an impact from Irma are cleaning up and open to visitors.



“Many groups have reached out with questions after seeing the damage on the news, but we can assure them that the majority of our destination is back to business and ready to host as many groups as possible this fall and winter,” said Monica Smith, CMP, CASE, CDME, Visit Jacksonville’s Vice President of Sales & Services.





About Visit Jacksonville

Visit Jacksonville is a DMAI accredited Destination Marketing Organization contracted by the Duval County Tourist Development Council (TDC) to champion the growth of business and leisure tourism in Northeast Florida. For a closer look at all there is to see and do in Jacksonville, go to





Contact:

pjimenez@visitjacksonville.com









Jacksonville’s meetings and conventions facilities are open following Hurricane Irma, and the Visit Jacksonville Sales and Services team is ready to assist groups looking to book their next event in our destination.With the flood waters receding, and most of the high-water issues contained to residential areas of the city, nearly all of Jacksonville’s tourism and meetings and conventions facilities are operating at 100 percent capacity. Most importantly, Jacksonville has reported that no groups have cancelled upcoming meetings in the city.“Fortunately, our Convention Center was not affected by Hurricane Irma, and all but one of our Downtown Convention hotels are open for business,” said Paul Astleford, President and CEO, Visit Jacksonville. “Unprecedented resources are being put towards restoring the affected areas and businesses. However, we are very happy to report that our tourism and meetings/conventions infrastructure is near completely restored and open for business. We feel for the other areas which were hard hit and hope that they can recover as quickly as possible.”Jacksonville’s beach communities and extensive park system saw little impact from the storm, and just one of Jacksonville’s 160 hotels has yet to reopen due to issues related to Irma. Areas of Downtown Jacksonville that saw an impact from Irma are cleaning up and open to visitors.“Many groups have reached out with questions after seeing the damage on the news, but we can assure them that the majority of our destination is back to business and ready to host as many groups as possible this fall and winter,” said Monica Smith, CMP, CASE, CDME, Visit Jacksonville’s Vice President of Sales & Services.About Visit JacksonvilleVisit Jacksonville is a DMAI accredited Destination Marketing Organization contracted by the Duval County Tourist Development Council (TDC) to champion the growth of business and leisure tourism in Northeast Florida. For a closer look at all there is to see and do in Jacksonville, go to www.VisitJacksonville.com or contact 800-733-2668. Tweet



