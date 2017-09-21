trending Sponsored Content

The International Tourism Partnership Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Announcement of First Ever Industrywide Global Commitment to Sustainability

Tweet 9/21/2017

The International Tourism Partnership (ITP) today announces the four Goals supported by ITP member companies as the major industry reference point to drive progress towards sustainability.



The ITP Goals are a carefully constructed and practically achievable response to four of the core sustainability issues impacting responsible hospitality providers globally. At a glance, they include: YOUTH EMPLOYMENT: Collectively impact one million young people through employability programmes by 2030, thereby doubling the industry’s current impact on youth unemployment.

CARBON: Embrace science-based targets, and encourage the wider industry to join in reducing emissions at scale.

WATER: Embed water stewardship programmes to reduce the number of people affected by water scarcity; also improve water-use efficiency and identify ways to address water scarcity.

HUMAN RIGHTS: Raise awareness of human rights risks, embed human rights into corporate governance, and address risks arising in the labour supply chain and during hotel construction. ITP’s Goals send a clear call to action to the wider industry about the critical importance of using the SDGs (also called the Global Goals) as a focal point to drive responsible business in hospitality. The launch also recognises the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, which calls on the industry to coordinate to tackle issues and share best practice. ITP is an official ‘Friend’ of the initiative.



ITP is a global industry organisation, bringing together the world’s most powerful hotel companies responsible for over 25,000 hotels, in an alliance focused on a single ambition: to lead the industry through example with clear and quantifiable commitments to sustainability.



"For 25 years the hotel industry under ITP’s leadership has advanced sustainable tourism; developing tools and resources for hotels and lodgings around the world, sharing knowledge and working together for a more responsible future," said In a written endorsement, Dr Taleb Rifai, Secretary General of the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). "ITP’s Goals are the next step to ensure continued sustainable development in our sector, setting clear aims for 2030, and bringing the hotel sector together to align with the Global Goals."



"We have agreed on a total of four core Goals, with two addressing environmental issues (climate and water), and two supporting the people who work in the hotel industry and its supply chain," commented Wolfgang M. Neumann, ITP Governing Council Chair and industry thought-leader. "This even balance between planet and people reflects the passions and dedication of ITP members to make a real and lasting difference to a broad range of issues against which commitments can be agreed. ITP believes that the hotel industry can be a force for good and make a positive contribution to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and to the COP21 climate agreements. Our vision for 2030 is for sustainable growth and a fairer future for all. We understand that bigger impacts can be achieved faster through the industry working together at scale; for this reason we invite other hotel companies to join with us in our commitment to these four critical goals."



"This cross-industry alignment to a single set of Goals is a fantastic achievement for the International Tourism Partnership," commented Fran Hughes, ITP Director. "It is also a reflection of the increasing importance that the hospitality industry attaches to sustainability issues. As we move into the second half of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, business leaders have put competition to one side to create an ambitious vision for the future and a rallying call to the whole industry. By working together, I feel certain that these businesses will create a more sustainable future for the entire hospitality industry."





ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL TOURISM PARTNERSHIP

The International Tourism Partnership drives responsible business in the hospitality industry by engaging with the world’s leading hotel companies, which collectively manage 26,000 hotels. ITP turns responsible ambition and good ideas into positive action. We do this by sharing best practice, offering practical products and programmes and facilitating collaboration in one of the world’s largest and most successful industries.



For our members we provide a non-competitive platform for leaders to share ideas, build relationships and work together on making the industry more responsible. For hoteliers around the world, however big and small, we provide access to valuable information and resources at no cost, allowing them to drive their own responsible business agendas. Most of this information is freely available on



ITP is an initiative of Business in the Community. BITC is the Prince’s Responsible Business Network. Our members work together to tackle a wide range of issues that are essential to building a fairer society and a more sustainable future. We are a business-led, issue focused charity with more than 30 years’ experience of mobilising business. We engage thousands of businesses through our programmes driven by our core membership of over 800 organisations from small enterprises to global corporations.



For more information on ITP and our programmes visit



ITP Members are listed in alphabetical order: Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, Diamond Resorts International, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Hilton, Hyatt, InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, NH Hotel Group, Soneva, The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd, Taj Hotels, Resorts and Palaces, Whitbread and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts.





Contact:

siobhan.oneill@bitc.org.uk









