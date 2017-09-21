trending Sponsored Content

EEAA Young Stars Program Celebrates Five Years of Developing the Business Event Industry’s Future Leaders

Tweet 9/21/2017

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia’s (EEAA) Young Stars Program celebrated five years of mentoring success with the leaders of the global exhibition and event industry at Luna Park tonight.



Back where it all began in 2012, Luna Park hosted a special Young Stars and Leaders Table with guest leaders from The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) – CEO Kai Hattendorf and Regional Manager for Asia/Pacific Mark Cochrane.



The EEAA community of young leaders gathered to learn about global trends, opportunities and issues and their impact on the Australasian business event industry, and discuss their particular challenges and perspectives with two of the most respected people from our industry.







EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, said it was a privilege to provide an opportunity for the next generation of leaders in the industry to engage with these esteemed leaders on the milestone fifth birthday of the program.



“The EEAA and UFI share a commitment to developing our future exhibition and event industry leaders and promoting the diverse and exciting career opportunities in our sector,” Ms DiMascio said.



“We thank Kai Hattendorf and Mark Cochrane for contributing their time and expertise to the EEAA Young Stars Program during their time here in Sydney.



“Giving access to leaders is at the heart of our mentoring work through this important EEAA initiative. How fitting to have these two global leaders as our dinner guests for the fifth birthday,” Ms DiMascio said. “We are very committed to promoting careers in our sector and showing the range of career paths that can be pursued. Tonight, we have given our younger Members a very special experience in meeting with Kai Hattendorf and Mark Cochrane, two outstanding leaders with extraordinary careers.”



UFI CEO Kai Hattendorf reinforced the importance of programs such as this to helping to build a sustainable future for the industry.



“We congratulate EEAA for helping to develop the careers of young people in our sector. Initiatives like the Young Stars program are key to ensuring we identify, nurture and retain talent that will drive the future of our industry, and we at UFI are always happy to support these.” Mr Hattendorf said.



The EEAA also thanks Luna Park for generously supporting the event. “We acknowledge the support provided by our Gold Member Luna Park and thank the team for a wonderful experience,” Ms DiMascio said.



“Returning to this venue to celebrate five successful years of the program is both a bonus to the night’s festivities and an important opportunity to showcase yet another great business event location in this city to our international guests.”



Mr Hattendorf and Mr Cochrane are visiting Sydney to connect with the Australasian business community. Over their three-day program, they will meet with industry and Government leaders, visit some of Sydney’s key venues and hear about their development plans. They will also meet with EEAA Members and the wider business event community via EEAA-led events, including tonight’s Young Stars and Leaders Table, and tomorrow’s Political Insiders lunch and ‘State of the Industry’ address.





ABOUT EEAA

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) is the peak industry Association representing Organisers, Association Organisers, Venues and Suppliers within the exhibition and event sector. Awarded the inaugural Global Exhibitions Day Industry Impact Award in July 2017, EEAA has been recognised internationally by UFI, The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, and Exhibition World for having had the most positive impact supporting exhibitions as an industry.



The work of the Association and its Members is a testament to the Power of Exhibitions as a driver of the economy and in particular economic development, trade and export, employment, visitation and knowledge sharing. The EY study, The Value of Business Events to Australia, shows in 2013-14, there were 2,157 exhibitions staged in Australia, attracting 9.3 million visitors and over 65,000 exhibitors. The total direct expenditure from exhibitions was $3.1 billion and these events contributed direct value add of $1.5 billion and generated over 21,000 full time equivalent jobs.



A not-for-profit organisation, EEAA works to ensure industry growth by encouraging high industry standards, promoting the professionalism of EEAA Members and highlighting the unique business opportunities which exist through exhibitions. Read more about EEAA at





