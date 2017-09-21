trending Sponsored Content

People

Nimlok Maryland/Adler Display Expands Team

Tweet 9/21/2017

Nimlok Maryland/Adler Display, an exclusive and expert Nimlok exhibit and display solutions provider based in Baltimore, is proud to announce it has added four new hires to its growing team of exhibit and display professionals.



New members of the Nimlok Maryland/Adler Display team include: Ben Brumleve, Inside Sales Representative - With experience in visual communications and marketing, Ben will work to serve Nimlok Maryland/Adler Display’s clients with their exhibit and display solutions.





Alexandra Hart, Designer - Alexandra is an experienced exhibit designer with a background in industrial design and engineering psychology. She will work with Nimlok Maryland/Adler Display clients to design exhibit and display solutions that cater to their needs.





Greg Snider, Project Manager - Greg joins the Nimlok Maryland/Adler Display team with experience in visual production. As a member of the project management team, Greg will work with complex client projects and timelines, coordinating the on-time and in-budget delivery of a variety of visual exhibit and display solutions.





Shannon Young, Designer - With a background in fine arts and experience in large format graphic design and production, Shannon joins Nimlok Maryland/Adler Display’s exhibit design team and will work with clients to design exhibit and display solutions.



“Adler’s achievements over the past 80 years are due to our talented team of professionals,” said Ron Adler, President of Nimlok Maryland/Adler Display. “We look forward to enhancing our customer service and solutions offerings with the addition of these outstanding individuals.”





About Nimlok Maryland/Adler Display

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Nimlok Maryland/Adler Display brings 80 years of experience to its clients in need of recognition displays, lobby and corporate interiors, custom exhibits, historical timelines, trade show displays and signage and graphics. For more information go to



About Nimlok

Nimlok®, a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, is a global leader in delivering face-to-face marketing experiences, including trade show exhibits, event environments and permanent solutions for branding spaces. Now in its fourth decade, Nimlok works via a network of 200 partners in 56 countries to provide strategy and execution in exhibit design, construction, installation, dismantling and storage. For more information go to





Contact:

amyb@orbus.com











