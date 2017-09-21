|
People
Nimlok Maryland/Adler Display Expands Team
9/21/2017
Nimlok Maryland/Adler Display, an exclusive and expert Nimlok exhibit and display solutions provider based in Baltimore, is proud to announce it has added four new hires to its growing team of exhibit and display professionals.
New members of the Nimlok Maryland/Adler Display team include:
“Adler’s achievements over the past 80 years are due to our talented team of professionals,” said Ron Adler, President of Nimlok Maryland/Adler Display. “We look forward to enhancing our customer service and solutions offerings with the addition of these outstanding individuals.”
About Nimlok Maryland/Adler Display
Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Nimlok Maryland/Adler Display brings 80 years of experience to its clients in need of recognition displays, lobby and corporate interiors, custom exhibits, historical timelines, trade show displays and signage and graphics. For more information go to www.adlerdisplay.com.
About Nimlok
Nimlok®, a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, is a global leader in delivering face-to-face marketing experiences, including trade show exhibits, event environments and permanent solutions for branding spaces. Now in its fourth decade, Nimlok works via a network of 200 partners in 56 countries to provide strategy and execution in exhibit design, construction, installation, dismantling and storage. For more information go to www.nimlok.com.
Contact:
amyb@orbus.com
More information about Nimlok...
