Associations/Press
CEIR Predict 2017 Examines the Future of Exhibitions
9/21/2017
Predict: CEIR’s Annual Exhibition Industry Outlook Conference drew more than 125 top level executives who gathered on 14-15 September 2017 in Washington, D.C. to learn about the disruptors to the traditional exhibitions model and how to remain relevant to their audiences. Leading experts presented on various industry considerations that have the potential for impacting economic performance as well as provided insight into perspectives that attendees can use in forming their strategies for the near future.
“For the past two years, I’ve had the pleasure of helping to bring the collective vision of CEIR Predict to life. This year, thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, we were able to bring in speakers – from leading economists to neuroscientists to data analysts – who are sharing knowledge that not only educates but inspires us to think broader and deeper about our jobs as leaders in the events business,” said Kimberly Hardcastle-Geddes, mdg President and CEIR Predict Program Committee Co-Chairperson.
Vincent Polito, Principal at VP International and mdg and CEIR Predict Program Committee Co-Chairperson echoed those sentiments, adding, “I truly believe that we’re in a transformative time in our industry and that the insights that were revealed and shared at CEIR Predict will help us better visualize and navigate our path forward.”
This year’s Predict brought in experts from outside the industry to provide unique perspectives. Experts on the economy discussed the current state of the economy, noting the underlying fundamentals remain strong; however, geopolitical uncertainty creates concerns for global businesses. Experts on the digital landscape discussed using analytics when creating engaging spaces and why developing a process for identifying a data analytic project is of critical importance, as well as developing and training staff for this new paradigm of being data informed. Finally, insights from Washington, D.C. media provided a unique perspective on President Trump’s administration.
Key points that emerged from this year’s CEIR Predict include:
Want to see highlights from Predict 2017? Watch video coverage here, provided by CNTV: www.theexhibitionschannel.com/video/qgDuFvYa/IyifqKuv
Stay tuned to www.ceir.org/predict for details about Predict 2018.
About CEIR
The Center for Exhibition Industry Research (CEIR) serves to advance the growth, awareness and value of exhibitions and other face-to-face marketing events by producing and delivering research-based knowledge tools that enable stakeholder organizations to enhance their ability to meet current and emerging customer needs, improve their business performance and strengthen their competitive position. For additional information, visit www.ceir.org.
Contact:
info@ceir.org
