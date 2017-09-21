trending Sponsored Content

Global DMC Partners Announces Three Key Industry Takeaways from its Connection 2017 Event

9/21/2017

Global DMC Partners, the largest global network of Destination Management Companies (DMCs), announces three main takeaways that were uncovered during the Global DMC Partners Connection 2017 from August 24-26 at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.



For the first time, the education at Connection 2017 was focused primarily on peer-to-peer sharing and learning through interactive sessions. A global audience of meeting planners, DMC leaders, hoteliers and other event industry veterans were challenged during roundtable discussions and industry-specific breakout sessions to come together to share best practices and develop actionable takeaways on key industry topics.



From the many ideas that were shared throughout the two-and-a-half-day event, three important takeaways were revealed: Safety remains the number one concern for meeting planners. Therefore, it is becoming extremely important to work alongside local hotels, DMCs and government entities to develop a crisis management plan for every event – large or small. Many meeting planners are also looking to invest more in additional security through private security agencies to add another layer of protection to their large events.



Meeting planners must go beyond only measuring event ROI to show their true value and gain recognition. Due to current challenges, such as budget constraints, compliance issues, and new employee regulations (especially in the U.S.), new responsibilities, like staffing and managing employees, can fall onto the onus of the meeting planner. Along with meetings analytic tools, project management technology is becoming increasingly vital to track and provide insight into a meeting planner’s enormous workload and time-consuming tasks.



Peer-to-peer sharing is becoming the preferred way to learn new information. Speaker-led sessions are not always effective since event participants crave interaction and information-sharing with their peers. 92% of Connection 2017 attendees gave the Learn from your Peers breakout sessions and Interactive Roundtable Discussion on Creativity the highest ratings in post-event evaluations. Catherine Chaulet, President of Global DMC Partners, stated, “After numerous conversations with our Customer Advisory Board, our DMC Partners, and evaluating our pre-event survey findings, it was clear that we needed to provide open discussion forums whereby attendees could learn hands-on solutions from their peers.”



The conference consisted of in-depth round-table discussions, an interactive panel discussion on hotel negotiation, meeting planner breakouts by industry, and DMC breakout sessions by locality. A keynote presentation, “A Year of Disruption”, was delivered by Michael Dominguez, Chief Sales Officer of MGM International Resorts, who updated the audience on the state of the global industry and top trends.



“Our main goal for Connection 2017 was to facilitate multiple opportunities for participants to have productive and meaningful conversations where they could learn from each other’s experiences. From the buzz and excitement in the room throughout the roundtable discussions and breakout sessions, it was clear that meeting professionals don’t often get to have these types of candid conversations with their peers,” said Chaulet.



At the end of the conference, Global DMC Partners announced that Connection 2018 will take place in Warsaw, Poland from August 16-19, 2018. For more information on how to qualify to attend, please email your Global DMC Partners Sales Advisor or info@globaldmcpartners.com.





About Global DMC Partners

About Global DMC Partners

Global DMC Partners is the largest global network of independent destination management companies (DMCs) and sales advisors offering meeting professionals one worldwide solution for total event success. The network has exclusive partnerships with more than 65 DMCs that represent over 500 destinations around the globe. Each DMC provides an unparalleled level of creativity and commitment to clients by promising to deliver one-of-a-kind programs under a singular standard of excellence. Thanks to a global team with decades of experience and a passion for the industry, clients can centralize everything from DMC communication to DMC spend through one dedicated Global DMC Sales Advisor. For more information, including a complete listing of destinations in the Global DMC Partners network, please visit us online at





Contact:

info@globaldmcpartners.com









