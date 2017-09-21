|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Measuring Success in Today's Trade Show Environment EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Expo 2017 Award Winners Shows & Events
Destination DC Announces Record 2016 Visitation and FY2018 Plans at Annual Marketing Outlook Meeting EXHIBITOR News
Expo 2017 People’s Choice Voting Now Open International
Buenos Aires Rises as Latin America’s Leading Smart City Company News
The Trade Group Relocating to Grapevine, Texas EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine’s RFI/RFP Survey Finds Disparities Between Vendors and Clients People
HCEA Presents Distinguished Service Award to Michael Seymour of 3D Exhibits EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine and HCEA Announce Co-location Partnership
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Shows & Events
Global DMC Partners Announces Three Key Industry Takeaways from its Connection 2017 Event
9/21/2017
Global DMC Partners, the largest global network of Destination Management Companies (DMCs), announces three main takeaways that were uncovered during the Global DMC Partners Connection 2017 from August 24-26 at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.
For the first time, the education at Connection 2017 was focused primarily on peer-to-peer sharing and learning through interactive sessions. A global audience of meeting planners, DMC leaders, hoteliers and other event industry veterans were challenged during roundtable discussions and industry-specific breakout sessions to come together to share best practices and develop actionable takeaways on key industry topics.
From the many ideas that were shared throughout the two-and-a-half-day event, three important takeaways were revealed:
The conference consisted of in-depth round-table discussions, an interactive panel discussion on hotel negotiation, meeting planner breakouts by industry, and DMC breakout sessions by locality. A keynote presentation, “A Year of Disruption”, was delivered by Michael Dominguez, Chief Sales Officer of MGM International Resorts, who updated the audience on the state of the global industry and top trends.
“Our main goal for Connection 2017 was to facilitate multiple opportunities for participants to have productive and meaningful conversations where they could learn from each other’s experiences. From the buzz and excitement in the room throughout the roundtable discussions and breakout sessions, it was clear that meeting professionals don’t often get to have these types of candid conversations with their peers,” said Chaulet.
At the end of the conference, Global DMC Partners announced that Connection 2018 will take place in Warsaw, Poland from August 16-19, 2018. For more information on how to qualify to attend, please email your Global DMC Partners Sales Advisor or info@globaldmcpartners.com.
About Global DMC Partners
Global DMC Partners is the largest global network of independent destination management companies (DMCs) and sales advisors offering meeting professionals one worldwide solution for total event success. The network has exclusive partnerships with more than 65 DMCs that represent over 500 destinations around the globe. Each DMC provides an unparalleled level of creativity and commitment to clients by promising to deliver one-of-a-kind programs under a singular standard of excellence. Thanks to a global team with decades of experience and a passion for the industry, clients can centralize everything from DMC communication to DMC spend through one dedicated Global DMC Sales Advisor. For more information, including a complete listing of destinations in the Global DMC Partners network, please visit us online at www.globaldmcpartners.com.
Contact:
info@globaldmcpartners.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|