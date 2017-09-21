trending Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

Leading Event Technology Providers Show Support for Transform Europe

Tweet 9/21/2017

Transform Europe – the conference for data, analytics and digital in events has received overwhelming support from the world’s leading event technology suppliers.



Held on 6th December 2017 at Savoy Place, London, Transform Europe is the third in its series of leadership conferences designed to help exhibition organisers tackle the data and digital transformation.



ASP, Educational Measures, Explori, Feathr, Gleanin, Grip, Poken and VISIT by GES have been the first to confirm their support for Transform Europe 2017.



Organised and curated by AMR International, the world leader in strategy consulting to the events industry and creator of Globex, the exhibition industry’s definitive dataset and forecast report, Transform Europe promises to be an essential date in the diary for event industry senior executives.



“The Transform conference is a great opportunity for our industry to listen, learn and better understand the digital transformation that we are going through.” Matt Coyne, Technology Engagement Architect, VISIT at GES comments.



“We are proud to partner with AMR / Transform again for the European conference. It provides a great opportunity to network with relevant industry peers and to better understand the wants, needs and challenges our industry faces.”



Tamar Beck, CEO, Gleanin states “AMR International's reputation in the global trade show market is second to none and so when we were selected as a tech provider for Transform USA in July, we were delighted! Given the success of Transform USA, it was a very easy decision to say yes when we were asked again for Transform Europe, especially as the event is taking place in our home city of London. We're looking forward to showcasing our referral marketing technology on the event's registration and to meeting many of our customers, partners and friends at the event in December.”



Sophie Holt, Head of Marketing, Explori added "Explori is delighted to continue to partner with Transform for the Europe edition of their conference. The guiding ethos of transformation through data, insight and technology is one which we support wholeheartedly." Featuring high-level strategic content, ideas and solutions, Transform conferences attract C-level executives who are responsible for strategy, data and digital development from the main exhibition organisers, venues and vendors.



About AMR International

As the world leader in strategy consulting to the events industry, AMR's mission is to act as a guide to its transformation. With more than 25 years’ experience, AMR supports every aspect of event transformation, from group and market entry strategy, acquisition search, commercial due diligence and performance improvement through to pricing, digital strategy and data analytics. AMR has offices in London, New York, Paris and New Delhi, as well as on-the-ground experience in 40-plus countries. For more information go to





