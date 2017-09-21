trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITOR News

International

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

People

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

Awards

Live Marketing and CenturyLink Win International Business Award

Tweet 9/21/2017

Live Marketing, an award-winning creative agency, and CenturyLink, its client, earned a silver Stevie® Award in the 2017 International Business Awards℠. Live Marketing was responsible for the creative strategy and implementation of the project which was honored in the Live Event Category. Judges praised the exhibit for its interactive and personalized visitor experience, calling the program “effective and innovative” and citing its “impressive metrics.”



Live Marketing created an animated “Tunnel Experience” that gave all booth visitors a high-level overview of CenturyLink’s products. Attendees then learned more via CenturyLink’s theater presentation and interactive demos. The new program more than doubled CenturyLink’s leads in one year, and dramatically increased face-to-face interaction with one-third of booth visitors spending 20-60 minutes in the exhibit. Exit surveys indicated that 9 out of 10 visitors rated the time they spent in the exhibit as valuable or very valuable.



Anne Trompeter, Principal and Executive Creative Strategist at Live Marketing, credits Bill Hurley, CenturyLink Chief Marketing Officer, with raising the bar on attendee engagement. “After hearing from Bill about his interest in creating a unique experience for booth visitors we collaborated with the company’s corporate events team, including Beth Clark, senior marketing manager, and re-invented the entire CenturyLink booth experience to attract more attendees. By incorporating multiple storytelling approaches, we immersed visitors in the CenturyLink brand—at the level of engagement they desired,” says Trompeter. In addition to adopting an interactive approach, CenturyLink transformed its physical presence with an eye-catching, high-tech environment created by 2020 Exhibits.



The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. A record total of more than 3,900 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year from more than 60 nations and territories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.





About Live Marketing

As a creative agency, Live Marketing works with brands to connect with their audiences through engaging stories, and inspiring face-to-face experiences. From trade shows, meetings, corporate summits, and events of all sizes, Live Marketing gets you more engaged contacts, broader awareness, and better business results. Looking to create a memorable and meaningful experience for your brand? It’s your story. Let’s tell it. Learn more at



About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at





Contact:

atrompeter@livemarketing.com











More information about Live Marketing...





Live Marketing, an award-winning creative agency, and CenturyLink, its client, earned a silver Stevie® Award in the 2017 International Business Awards℠. Live Marketing was responsible for the creative strategy and implementation of the project which was honored in the Live Event Category. Judges praised the exhibit for its interactive and personalized visitor experience, calling the program “effective and innovative” and citing its “impressive metrics.”Live Marketing created an animated “Tunnel Experience” that gave all booth visitors a high-level overview of CenturyLink’s products. Attendees then learned more via CenturyLink’s theater presentation and interactive demos. The new program more than doubled CenturyLink’s leads in one year, and dramatically increased face-to-face interaction with one-third of booth visitors spending 20-60 minutes in the exhibit. Exit surveys indicated that 9 out of 10 visitors rated the time they spent in the exhibit as valuable or very valuable.Anne Trompeter, Principal and Executive Creative Strategist at Live Marketing, credits Bill Hurley, CenturyLink Chief Marketing Officer, with raising the bar on attendee engagement. “After hearing from Bill about his interest in creating a unique experience for booth visitors we collaborated with the company’s corporate events team, including Beth Clark, senior marketing manager, and re-invented the entire CenturyLink booth experience to attract more attendees. By incorporating multiple storytelling approaches, we immersed visitors in the CenturyLink brand—at the level of engagement they desired,” says Trompeter. In addition to adopting an interactive approach, CenturyLink transformed its physical presence with an eye-catching, high-tech environment created by 2020 Exhibits.The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. A record total of more than 3,900 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year from more than 60 nations and territories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.About Live MarketingAs a creative agency, Live Marketing works with brands to connect with their audiences through engaging stories, and inspiring face-to-face experiences. From trade shows, meetings, corporate summits, and events of all sizes, Live Marketing gets you more engaged contacts, broader awareness, and better business results. Looking to create a memorable and meaningful experience for your brand? It’s your story. Let’s tell it. Learn more at www.livemarketing.com About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com Tweet



