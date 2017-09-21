|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Access and CTSM: Sponsorship as a Critical Component of Exhibit Marketing EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Expo 2017 Award Winners Shows & Events
Destination DC Announces Record 2016 Visitation and FY2018 Plans at Annual Marketing Outlook Meeting EXHIBITOR News
Expo 2017 People’s Choice Voting Now Open International
Buenos Aires Rises as Latin America’s Leading Smart City Company News
The Trade Group Relocating to Grapevine, Texas EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine’s RFI/RFP Survey Finds Disparities Between Vendors and Clients People
HCEA Presents Distinguished Service Award to Michael Seymour of 3D Exhibits EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine and HCEA Announce Co-location Partnership
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Awards
Live Marketing and CenturyLink Win International Business Award
9/21/2017
Live Marketing, an award-winning creative agency, and CenturyLink, its client, earned a silver Stevie® Award in the 2017 International Business Awards℠. Live Marketing was responsible for the creative strategy and implementation of the project which was honored in the Live Event Category. Judges praised the exhibit for its interactive and personalized visitor experience, calling the program “effective and innovative” and citing its “impressive metrics.”
Live Marketing created an animated “Tunnel Experience” that gave all booth visitors a high-level overview of CenturyLink’s products. Attendees then learned more via CenturyLink’s theater presentation and interactive demos. The new program more than doubled CenturyLink’s leads in one year, and dramatically increased face-to-face interaction with one-third of booth visitors spending 20-60 minutes in the exhibit. Exit surveys indicated that 9 out of 10 visitors rated the time they spent in the exhibit as valuable or very valuable.
Anne Trompeter, Principal and Executive Creative Strategist at Live Marketing, credits Bill Hurley, CenturyLink Chief Marketing Officer, with raising the bar on attendee engagement. “After hearing from Bill about his interest in creating a unique experience for booth visitors we collaborated with the company’s corporate events team, including Beth Clark, senior marketing manager, and re-invented the entire CenturyLink booth experience to attract more attendees. By incorporating multiple storytelling approaches, we immersed visitors in the CenturyLink brand—at the level of engagement they desired,” says Trompeter. In addition to adopting an interactive approach, CenturyLink transformed its physical presence with an eye-catching, high-tech environment created by 2020 Exhibits.
The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. A record total of more than 3,900 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year from more than 60 nations and territories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.
About Live Marketing
As a creative agency, Live Marketing works with brands to connect with their audiences through engaging stories, and inspiring face-to-face experiences. From trade shows, meetings, corporate summits, and events of all sizes, Live Marketing gets you more engaged contacts, broader awareness, and better business results. Looking to create a memorable and meaningful experience for your brand? It’s your story. Let’s tell it. Learn more at www.livemarketing.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
Contact:
atrompeter@livemarketing.com
More information about Live Marketing...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|